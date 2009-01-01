Home | News | General | Man United star raises £20m to provide food for schoolkids affected by coronavirus

- Marcus Rashford has helped in raising £20m to provide food for children

- The beneficiaries are those who have been affected by coronavirus

- Rashford has not played for Manchester United this year

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has won the heart of all football fans in the world by helping to raise £20m to provide food for schoolkids affected by coronavirus.

The England international announced earlier in the week that he was working with some charity organisations so as to help the children who have been missing foods and other things.

Schools in England have been closed down because of coronavirus which has been a threat to all humans in the world since its outbreak in December 2019.

And these has affected some schoolkids who have been missing their meals at school because of the close down.

This forced Marcus Rashford to raise an appeal in which he got responses from some charity who were happy with his plans.

Tesco have donated food worth £15m while fellow supermarket giants Asda have thrown in £2.5m cash. The Co-op are providing £1.5m in food.

According to the report on UK Sun, people in the public have also donated £160,000 so as to help Marcus Rahford in his program.

Rashford has not played any game this year for Manchester United as he has been injured and the Red Devils had to buy Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo in January.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo stated emphatically that he wants to remain at Manchester United after his current six-month deal with the Premier League giants.

Manchester United signed Odion Ighalo in January as replacement for injured Marcus Rashford, and he has been fantastic since then scoring four goals in eight games for the Red Devils.

Ighalo has also been able to prove critics wrong with his performances so far for Manchester United as there are now talks of him getting a new deal at Old Trafford.

Although Manchester United chiefs are yet to make any decision on Odion Ighalo's future at the club, but Ole Solskjaer is said to be satisfied with his games.

And while speaking in a question and answer segment with fans on Twitter, a fan asked Odion Ighalo if he would love to stay at Manchester United after the expiration of his contract, and the Nigeria say:''Yes of course,''.

This means that Odion Ighalo is not interested in returning to the Chinese Super League where he has been offered a mouthwatering deal.

