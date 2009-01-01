Home | News | General | Barcelona legend stuns Messi, Ronaldo, makes huge donation in fight against coronavirus

- Xavi Hernandes has also participated in donating to fight coronavirus

- The Spaniard and his wife made a €1million Barcelona’s Hospital Clinic

- About 12,000 people have so far died from coronavirus complications in Spain

The Barcelona legend alongside his wife, journalist Nuria Cunillera, made a huge donation of €1million to a hospital in Barcelona to help fight the dreaded coronavirus, GOAL reports.

Almost 65,000 people have died around the world from coronavirus as the infection continues to spread causing most parts of the globe to be on lockdown.

The Qatar Stars League football club Al Sadd manager has now matched donations by Pep Guadriola and Lionel Messi who also donated €1million each to help purchase medical equipment.

The Hospital clinic in Barcelona is not just treating patients suspected to be infected with coronavirus, the facility is also making desperate effort in finding a permanent cure for the disease.

Hospital Clinic made public plea for donations in a bid to purchase medical equipment including respirators as well as other personal protection items for staff.

About 12,000 people have died from coronavirus in Spain with more than 126,000 currently battling the ailment in the country.

Spanish authorities have enforced a lockdown until April 11, but Prime Minister Sanchez is said to be making an attempt for an extension.

With 809 deaths on Saturday, March 4, the number of fatalities in Spain has reduced for a second consecutive day and the government will tighten restrictions to contain the spread.

Lionel Messi also made a donation of €1m to the same clinic to help them in their research and the fight against deadly coronavirus.

The Hospital Clinic took to their official social media page to confirm that they have received donation from Lionel Messi before Mundo Deportivo reported the amount they got.

Recall that Pep Guardiola also joined the train in fighting the spread of coronavirus in Spain by donating massive sum of €1m to help tackle the heartbreaking disease.

He is currently in Spain with his family following the suspension of the Premier League and other major Leagues in the world.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes joined forces in a bid to help fight the dreaded coronavirus in Portugal.

The Juventus striker’s agent Mendes has made a donated heavily by purchasing vital medical items for the Sao Joao hospital in Portugal.

It was reported that the super-agent bought 200,000 gowns and three ventilators for the hospital located in the Portuguese capital Porto. The country’s National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM) field tent was specially set up at the location to help fight the dreaded disease.

