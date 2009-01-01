Home | News | General | I am so disappointed in Funke Akindele and her husband - Nigerians react to couple hosting birthday party amidst coronavirus scare

-Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's husband JJC Skillz turned a year older on Saturday, April 4

- The celebrity couple held a house party to mark the new age

- The party was attended by a number of guests more than the number allowed by the Lagos state and federal government in the wake of the coronavirus scare

- Nigerians have expressed their disappointment in the celebrity couple especially as Funke was used by the NCDC to sensitize Nigerians on the coronavirus scare

Nigerians on Twitter have expressed their disappointment with famous and respected top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, and her husband, JJC Skillz, for holding a house party amid the coronavirus scare and government's lockdown rule.

Saturday, April 4, was Funke Akindele’s husband's birthday and the celebrity couple decided to throw a house party that had quite a number of guests in attendance, including controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, Funke's best friend, Eniola Badmus.

A video shared by the couple on their social media handles, Instastories show the Bellos hosting a number of guests which many assumed are above the approved number of people in gathering as it was ordered by the Lagos state and federal government.

The couple's actions have caused a stir on social media, Twitter, with many people expressing their disappointment in the couple for engaging in such a thing amid the crisis going on in the country and the world at large.

Some were even more disappointed in Funke Akindele because she was one of the ambassadors used by NCDC to create awareness about the deadliness of coronavirus and how to curb its spread.

Some are even asking that all guests of the Bellos at the birthday party should be quarantined while some are asking that they should be arrested.

Recall Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, celebrated the love of her life, Abdul Rasheed Bello, popularly known by his stage name JJC Skillz, as he added another year to his age on earth on Saturday, April 4.

The actress and mother of two who is enjoying married life with her husband through her social media handle, Instagram, to celebrate the man that brought smiles to her face and through whom she becomes a mother.

The Jenifa Diary creator and star actress first shared a love up photo of herself and her husband. From her choice of words, the photo meant a lot to the two of them. She also showered him with prayers.

Also, Funke Akindele-Bello's husband, JJC Skillz celebrated her elder sister as she turned a new age. While thanking God for her life, he revealed that Ayo was the person who introduced him to her younger sister, Funke, after which the two hit it up.

