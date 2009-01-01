Home | News | General | Manchester United’s major target to reject offer if they fail reach Champions League

- Jadon Sancho is weighing his options before deciding a move to Old Trafford

- The 20-year-old is keen on playing Champions League next season

- Reports say the player will join United only if they qualify for the competition

Reports emerge that Manchester United’s major transfer target Jadon Sancho will not move to the club if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Mirror reports.

The 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger has been heavily linked with the Reds, but that could happen only if the Old Trafford side make next season’s Champions League.

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea are also on the trail of the player and both clubs look good to qualifying for the competition.

However with the suspension of all major football competitions across Europe, there is no need for Sancho to hurry in his decision.

Just before the coronavirus lockdown, there were reports that Manchester United were ready to offer the winger a whopping £400,000-per-week deal to ensure he arrives at Old Trafford.

Liverpool and Chelsea’s hopes are now renewed with news that the player is very keen on playing in Europe’s biggest football club competition next season.

All these will not pull through until FA chiefs decide how the current league season which has been suspended is concluded. Also, it depends on what happens to Manchester City’s appeal over their two-season ban from Europe.

If City’s suspension is upheld, then it is very possible that Manchester United who are currently fifth on the standings may reach the Champions League.

But should City succeed in avoiding a ban or at least postponing it, United would have work to do.

And if the season did resume, then Sheffield United, two points behind with a game in hand, Wolves and others might fancy their chances of overhauling United.

Chelsea are just three points ahead of United, but their hold on a place in the top four or five looks a little more secure.

