Covid-19: I have 8 children and 2 wives, Lagos relief material is not enough for us - Man laments

- As the lockdown on Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja affects businesses, a Nigerian man has lamented his harsh reality

- Despite the Lagos state government's effort to cushion the economic effect with relief materials, the man said it is not enough

- According to him, the rice in the relief package cannot feed his eight children and two wives in this pandemic period

An unnamed Nigerian has come out in a viral video to complain about the quality of relief materials the Lagos state government gave out.

He said that despite the billions that were donated by wealthy people in the country, the relief materials he got were way below his expectation.

He wondered how people like him would survive, asking the government to do more as he has many mouths to feed.

The unnamed man in the video also lamented that the government measure of a 14-day lockdown is bad with the miserly measure of rice he got.

In some of his final words, he begged the government to review their plans.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as the government declared a total lockdown in places like Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, a Nigerian lady, Rosemary Egbo, voiced her opinion on the development.

She said that the lockdown will do more harm than good to the Nigerian citizens as there is an absence of appropriate welfare packages.

Rosemary also wondered why despite the billions of naira donated, no provisions have been given to the people.

She also said she has not seen the government distribute common safety materials like toiletries or hand sanitizers.

The Nigerian lady said that unlike other countries where there are stimulus packages to cushion the effect of staying at home, the Nigerian government has done nothing in that regard.

