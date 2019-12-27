Home | News | General | Couple names newborn twins Corona and Covid after arriving amid coronavirus pandemic

- As the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic a couple has given birth to twins who they named Corona and Covid

- The couple say the name would remind them of all the difficulties they conquered amid the lockdown

- Coronavirus is currently taking the world by storm as many people have been killed since the outbreak of the deadly disease

An Indian couple has named their newborn twins Corona and Covid as they were born during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the couple, the name would remind them about all the hardships they conquered amid the lockdown, ahead of a successful delivery on March 26-27 at a government hospital in Raipur, India Today reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the couple said they may change their decision later and rename their kids.

Corona and Covid. Photo credit: India Today

The mother of the twins identified as Preeti Verma said she had her baby after several difficulties prior to the delivery.

The 27-year-old woman said: "I was blessed with the twins - a boy and a girl - in the early hours on March 27. We have named them Covid (boy) and Corona (girl) for now."

In other news, a 40-year-old woman has taken to social media to celebrate the arrival of her twins after several years of childlessness.

The woman identified as Mz Adeola on Twitter shared pictures of herself and her kids and appreciated God the miracle he has done in her life.

She tweeted: "After 40 years without a child God finally blessed me with twins Face screaming in fear God is a miracle worker and he will do wonders in your life too. Can you say congratulations to me?"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after welcoming a set of twins on March 13, a single mother in Florida identified as Alexzandria Wolliston welcomed another set of twins on December 27, 2019, the same year as the first.

Wolliston, who said she never thought she would have two, added that she believed the boys were a gift, after learning that both of her grandmothers lost twin boys at birth.

The new set of twins, Kaylen and Kaleb, were born prematurely at 34 weeks.

She said: "I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away. I feel like they just sent them down for me."

