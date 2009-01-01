Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina shows off her barbing skills, gives spouse stunning hair cut

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has shown she can be more than a mother and wife after showing her barbing skills.

The 26-year-old mother of one gave the Portuguese forward a nice hair cut and the Juventus star appeared to have enjoyed the luxury home service rendered to him at an unknown cost.

This further expresses the bond between the duo, especially after the 35-year-old earlier said none of his goals could be compared to making love to his spouse.

Ronaldo and Georgina have been involved since 2016, and they took their love affair one step up after having a child together.

The former Real Madrid star has been in self-isolation along with his family since the news that his teammate Danielle Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.

Although, he took time to step out of his house after observing the 14 days quarantine law for anyone who came in contact with anybody with COVID-19.

But that was greeted with so much backlash after being told he could be exposed to the virus through an index case.

The Portugal international is one of the very first superstars to accept a pay cut from his club to avoid going bankrupt while they also help in fighting the virus.

Ronaldo, who is in his second year at the Allianz Stadium would be hoping to lift the Serie A title once this season can be wrapped up to add to his trophy cabinet.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is unarguably one of the best footballers in history owing to his stats and achievement over the years.

The played a total of 836 games across competitions - scoring 626 and assisting 215 others in close to two decades.

Despite clocking 35 two months back, the Portuguese star is not relaxing at all, having scored 25 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for the Old Lady this campaign.

