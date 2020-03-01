Home | News | General | Our neighbours putting us at risk of COVID-19 -Uba Sani

Kindly Share This Story:

…alleges they undermine efforts at Prevention

By Ibrahim Hassan

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has accused states sharing borders with Kaduna of undermining efforts put in place by the El-Rufa’i government towards containing the spread of COVID-19.

He said in Kaduna on Saturday ,that states were undermining Kaduna state government’s preventive measures against the Corona Virus with the unrestricted movement of their likely vulnerable people.

According to him, “some states contiguous to Kaduna State have adamantly refused to take similar measures, with the possibility of rendering the efforts of Kaduna State ineffective.”

Senator Uba Sani warned that people from those states trooped into Kaduna state through the many shared forests.

He lamented that with states neighbouring communities such as Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Giwa failing to close their interstate routes and international borders, the efforts of the Kaduna state government to protect its citizens stand to be undermined.

“Kaduna State Government has rolled out stringent measures to safeguard the State from the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.”

“As expected, the State Government has locked down the state, created isolation/treatment centers, provided health personnel with personal protection kits, embarked on aggressive enlightenment campaigns and is working on palliative measures to cushion the effect of the unfortunate situation on the people,” he said.

He however ,expressed worry that there were many forests that Kaduna State shared with those vulnerable states which had given their people easy access into Kaduna State.

“This is unacceptable and must be addressed urgently. My Constituency, Kaduna Central Senatorial District is particularly at risk. The forests around Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi Local Governments have been very challenging in terms of monitoring and policing. We fear the influx of people whose health status are unknown and may constitute a huge risk to our people.”

“We urge the governments of the concerned states to do the needful and urgently too. COVID-19 is real. It is a merciless virus. It is no respecter of states or persons.”

“There must not be gaps in the national response to the pandemic. If one state is not covered, every other state is at risk. Countries or sub-national states with better healthcare systems are already overwhelmed by the sheer ferocity of the pandemic. The zero -case status of a state should be an opportunity for it to take precautionary measures, not for it to be complacent,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...