Home | News | General | COVID-19: FCTA begins decontamination of Abuja city centre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has commenced the decontamination of the city as part of measures to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

Minister of State in the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who flagged off the exercise at the Berger Roundabout in the nation’s capital, called for inter-agency collaboration to achieve the desired results in the battle against COVID-19.

Aliyu assured residents of the territory that they are in safe hands as the government will continue to do everything possible to contain the spread of the virus, just as she stressed that nation-building is a collective responsibility.

According to her, “We are here to symbolically flag-off the decontamination of the city starting from the Berger Junction. This spot is very significant because it is a point of convergence. This is where you find the hustling and bustling.

“As you can see today, the entire stakeholders are united in this battle against COVID-19. You can see the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, Fire Fighters, and the organised private sector are here in this fight and we will take it to all the nooks and crannies of the city. And from there we will move to all the satellite towns as well.

“I congratulate all the stakeholders because united we are stronger. I want to assure Abuja residents that they are in safe hands and nation-building is a collective responsibility.

“We will leave no stone unturned in this decontamination. We will approach the private estates, the bridges, markets, motor parks, bus terminals and all the inter-change will be fumigated”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Mallam Baba Shehu Lawan, called on residents to cooperate with the authorities throughout the duration of the fumigation exercise, adding that the chemicals are human and eco-friendly.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...