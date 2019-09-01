Home | News | General | GOVS WHO TURN POSITIVE: Fear in Oyo as Makinde’s aides await test result

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

…Cautious optimism after Bauchi gov’s 72 aides turn negative

By Adeola Badru and Charly Agwam

Since the coronavirus test of Governor Seyi Makinde came out positive, many of his cabinet members and aides are under palpable fear of the novel virus.

The governor took the test penultimate Saturday and the result was announced on Monday.

Immediately after the announcement, he directed all who might have had contact with him to proceed on self-isolation.

The development triggered alarm everywhere at the Government House, Agodi as it threw the cabinet members and governor’s aides into apprehension.

Most of the aides, especially those close to Makinde, went into isolation while struggling to run corona test to ascertain their corona status.

Many of the cabinet members and aides who had done the test, according to sources, were still expecting the result at press time.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s Office and Government House were like grave yards following the sit-at-home order of the state government.

This was also the situation generally in Ibadan, the state capital, and indeed other towns across the state as most of the residents restricted their movements over the fear of contracting the virus.

In Bauchi where Governor Bala Mohammed also turned positive for coronavirus, there was cautious jubilation when news filtered in that 72 of his aides tested negative for the virus.

Mohammed had tested positive after he reportedly shook hands with one of the sons of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Friends and families of some of the appointees took to the social media to celebrate the results while also praying for the quick recovery of the governor.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that following the confirmation of the governor’s result, there was heightened fear among his aides because he had held meetings with them before ascertaining his status.

2, 000 people

Notable among the meetings was the flagging off of a 2,500- unit housing estate three weeks ago.

No fewer than 2, 000 people converged on Bauchi for the event.

Even though the forum lasted a short while, many friends and loyalists struggled to greet Mohammed where he sat.

Bauchi is undergoing what many residents called difficult times.

Last Tuesday, after the third case of coronavirus was confirmed in the state, the governor ordered a lockdown.

The two-week lockdown was scheduled to commence fully last Thursday.

Under the arrangement, the restriction was to be partially lifted on Wednesdays and Saturdays to allow residents restock foodstuff and other basic items.

However, on the day it was supposed to kick off, the state government reviewed the measure given what it described as lack of palliatives for the people.

Daily activities

Consequently, it said people would be allowed to go about their daily activities while the lockdown lasts.

While announcing the review, the deputy governor, Senator Baba Tela, said government was concerned that no arrangement was put in place to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

“You know that in other states, adequate palliative measures have been provided but here in Bauchi, we did not make such arrangements because we are still expecting some from the Federal Government.

“Considering the fact that most people have to go out daily to look for what to eat, we, therefore, deem it expedient to allow people to go out to look for what to sustain themselves while the stay at home directive lasts.

“However, we are going ahead to close our borders so that possible carriers of the virus will not infiltrate our state”.

Religious gathering

Tela, who is the Chairman of the Rapid Response Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa fever, stressed the importance of observing social distancing, washing of hands, personal hygiene and other precautionary measures.

He further said religious gatherings should be observed in accordance with social distancing practice.

The number-two man said food items worth about N34m were donated by a rice mill company in the state, calling on other prominent individuals and business people in Bauchi to, as a matter of necessity, assist the government.

Continuing, he disclosed that the North-East Development Commission, NEDC, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, donated medical items including hand gloves, sanitizers, two ventilators and nose masks to the state.

Vanguard

