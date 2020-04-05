Why I hosted party despite lockdown – Funke Akindele

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has given reasons she held a party at her house to celebrate the birthday of her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, better known as JJC Skillz, despite the government ban on social gathering.





The award-winning actress came under fire on Sunday morning for disobeying the State and the Federal government orders during coronavirus outbreak.





The actress on Saturday hosted an in-house party in celebration of JJC Skillz’s birthday, which had popular faces such as Naira Marley and Eniola Badmus in attendance. Watch here.





However, after receiving backlash on social media, the actress has come out to defend herself why she held a party despite the government ban on any social gathering.







The actress responded to a Nigerian who stated that losing her endorsement may be as a result of “plain stupidity” and not a matter of “witch hunt”.





“Losing this contract by @funkeakindele in my opinion would not be seen as witch hunt but simply stupidity.”





In a now-deleted tweet, she said everyone who attended the house party were camped in her Estate before the lockdown.





“Uncle don’t create unnecessary sensation. #omoghettothesaga was to be filmed Before the lockdown and some of us had been camped in Amen estate.





“So we had to stay in there. So we are safe and happy!! Let’s not be NEGATIVE!!”





The actress also took to her instagram page to apologize and also offer detailed explanation:







I hear you all and I acknowledge all your honest feedback. I also thank you for your concerns, well wishes and calls. I am sorry and hope this video offers some explanation. Please stay safe. And God bless. @lagosstategovt A post shared by Funke Akindele Bello (@funkejenifaakindele) on Apr 5, 2020 at 6:33am PDT

Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz also took to Instagram Live to address the issue, saying: “Yesterday we had a bit of an unexpected turn-up. But we thank God. A lot of people are ranting and talking online. It’s your data. You’re very free. Please, go ahead. But, I could tell you guys, we’re safe and sound…





“Everyone that came to the party has been in Amen estate for about a month now…” he added.





House party: “A lot of people are ranting online. It’s your data. Go ahead,” actress Funke Akindele’s husband tells those bashing them as she also speaks. [Swipe] A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Apr 5, 2020 at 2:44am PDT

