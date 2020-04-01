Corps member ‘donates monthly allowance’ to help fight COVID-19





Hodo Bassey, a corps member serving in Cross River state, has reportedly donated his N33,000 one-month allowance to support the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.





Philip Obin, technical assistant on new media to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo media, took to his verified Twitter page on Wednesday to announce the feat.





Obin said Bassey handed out his allowance to the state government through Betta Edu, the commissioner for health, in what he described as a “commendable” gesture.











“Hodo Bassey has donated his one month Allawi of N33,000 to the Cross River state government through the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu in the fight against the pandemic,” he wrote.

“This is commendable, a worthy sacrifice indeed. Anyone who has the contact of this corps member should please forward it to me.





“He deserves a space in a national daily, just like others who have also donated billions. A donation is a donation, no matter the amount.

#COVIDー19: A corps member, Mr Hodo Bassey, has donated his one month Allawi of N33,000 to the Cross River State government through the Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu in the fight against the pandemic. This is commendable, a worthy sacrifice indeed. pic.twitter.com/gcjdK1A3r3

Bassey’s gesture comes at about the same time when the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria reached 210 as many states across the country have remained under a compulsory lockdown.

The tweet was accompanied with pictures that showed Bassey handing out a white envelope to the health commissioner while maintaining social distance as a precaution against COVID-19.

