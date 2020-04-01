Corps member ‘donates monthly allowance’ to help fight COVID-19
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Hodo Bassey, a corps member serving in Cross River state, has reportedly donated his N33,000 one-month allowance to support the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
Philip Obin, technical assistant on new media to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo media, took to his verified Twitter page on Wednesday to announce the feat.
Obin said Bassey handed out his allowance to the state government through Betta Edu, the commissioner for health, in what he described as a “commendable” gesture.
“Hodo Bassey has donated his one month Allawi of N33,000 to the Cross River state government through the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu in the fight against the pandemic,” he wrote.
“This is commendable, a worthy sacrifice indeed. Anyone who has the contact of this corps member should please forward it to me.
“He deserves a space in a national daily, just like others who have also donated billions. A donation is a donation, no matter the amount.
The tweet was accompanied with pictures that showed Bassey handing out a white envelope to the health commissioner while maintaining social distance as a precaution against COVID-19.#COVIDー19: A corps member, Mr Hodo Bassey, has donated his one month Allawi of N33,000 to the Cross River State government through the Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu in the fight against the pandemic.— Philip Obin (@PhilipObin) April 1, 2020
This is commendable, a worthy sacrifice indeed. pic.twitter.com/gcjdK1A3r3
Bassey’s gesture comes at about the same time when the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria reached 210 as many states across the country have remained under a compulsory lockdown.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 163