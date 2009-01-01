COVID-19 lockdown: Lagos offers free maternity, emergency treatment, warns stubborn residents





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos government will pay maternity bills and the cost of treating emergency patients at all 27 General Hospitals in the state .





He made this known on Saturday at Lagos House, Marina, while giving newsmen an update on the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.





Sanwo-Olu said that the state government would bankroll the medicare costs to cushion the effects of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.





”As additional ameliorating measure to complement the welfare packages previously announced, the Lagos State Government will, for the duration of the restriction on movement, take full responsibility for the medical bills of all patients at all Lagos State-owned secondary healthcare facilities.





”The patients to benefit are those that fall in the following category of Emergency/Casualty cases, including registration, laboratory tests, surgeries, and drugs.





”The patients that fall in the category of Maternity Cases, include normal delivery and Caesarean Sections (CS).





”What this means is that, at this time, patients with the above-listed conditions will not need to make any payments to access treatment and care at all our 27 General Hospitals across the state,” he said.





The governor commended law-abiding residents of the state and urged them to keep being responsible by obeying all the directives issued by the health experts.





He said that these directives included practicing social distancing, shunning large gatherings, covering the mouths when coughing or sneezing, self-isolation and contacting a doctor if feeling unwell.





Sanwo-Olu reprimanded those who insisted on flouting the safety directives and guidelines.





”To those who seek to take undue advantage of their fellow Lagosians at this time, and all those whose aim is to undermine the efforts of the various health authorities responsible for keeping us safe, let this strong warning go out.





”The strong arms of the law will catch up with you sooner than later, and you will be brought to justice swiftly and comprehensively,” he said.





Sanwo-Olu said that the government would not hesitate to prosecute anyone flouting the directives of the lockdown.





He said the authorities had already impounded over 400 commercial buses for flouting the order.

