Coronavirus: Lagos confirms death of another COVID-19 patient
- 2 hours 22 minutes ago
The Lagos State Government on Sunday, confirmed the death of a COVID-19 patient in the state.
Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner of Health in the state, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the deceased was a 36-year-old Nigerian, male who died in a private facility on April 4, 2020.
The Commissioner wrote, “We lost a COVID-19 patient; a 36-year-old Nigerian male, who died in a private facility on 4th April, 2020.
“Total number of COVID-19 patients who have died are now 2.
“One case was evacuated, thus bringing the total number of evacuated to 2.
“Let StaySafe#ForAGreaterLagos.”
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, confirmed ten new cases of coronavirus in the country.
The new cases were recorded in Lagos, Abuja and Edo, thereby bringing the total number to 224.
