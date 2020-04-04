Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Lagos confirms death of another COVID-19 patient
Withdraw troops from COVID-19 restriction enforcement, Falana tells Buhari
Obono-Obla’s wife visits him daily -ICPC

Coronavirus: Lagos confirms death of another COVID-19 patient



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


The Lagos State Government on Sunday, confirmed the death of a COVID-19 patient in the state.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner of Health in the state, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the deceased was a 36-year-old Nigerian, male who died in a private facility on April 4, 2020.

The Commissioner wrote, “We lost a COVID-19 patient; a 36-year-old Nigerian male, who died in a private facility on 4th April, 2020.

“Total number of COVID-19 patients who have died are now 2.


“One case was evacuated, thus bringing the total number of evacuated to 2.

“Let StaySafe#ForAGreaterLagos.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, confirmed ten new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The new cases were recorded in Lagos, Abuja and Edo, thereby bringing the total number to 224.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 163