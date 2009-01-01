COVID-19: Consulate confirms death of three Nigerians in US





Benaoyagha Okoyen, the consul general of Nigeria in New York, has confirmed the death of three Nigerians who tested positive to COVID-19 in the United States.





According to NAN, Okoyen made the announcement in a statement.





The victims are a doctor from Abia, 25-year-old Bassey Offiong, and a 60-year-old female.





“The first case was a 60-year-old lady, Hajia Laila Abubakar Ali of Kano descent, who died on March 25, while receiving treatment at the Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, New York. Secondly, 25-year-old Bassey Offiong from Calabar, a final year Chemical Engineering student of Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, died on Saturday, March 28, at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. Unfortunately, the last case was a medical practitioner, Dr Caleb Anya, from Ohafia in Abia State,” the statement read.

“He died while rendering service to humanity on the forefront of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in New York on April 1.





“On behalf of the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York, I wish to extend our condolences to the families of the deceased Nigerians in this tragic circumstance.’’





He also commended the services of Nigerian medical professionals in the USA on their efforts in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.









