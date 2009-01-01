Four inmates die during attempted jailbreak in Kaduna

The Kaduna state command of the Nigerian Correctional Service says four inmates died during an attempted jailbreak in its facility.





On Tuesday, some prisoners at the Kaduna correctional centre attempted to escape over rumours that an infected person was in the facility but security operatives reportedly foiled it.





In a statement, Sanusi Danmusa, comptroller of the state command, said the inmates died in the hospital as a result of the chaos that happened.





“This attempted jailbreak was carried out by a section of the condemned convict cell in the custodial centre,” Danmusa said.





“This press release is necessary to assure the public that the command and indeed the Service are not trying to hide any fact as purported by a section of the press, especially when life is involved.





“Four inmates later died in the hospital from the injuries sustained during the chaos that ensued, while being restrained by the custodial officers from breaking jail.





“For the avoidance of doubt, all the deceased inmates were from the condemned section of the Custodial Centre where the jail-break occurred.”





Danmusa said a comprehensive investigation has commenced on the directive of Ja’afaru Ahmed, the controller-general.





