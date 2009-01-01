Home | News | General | After serious pandemonium, Abia state announces result of first suspected coronavirus case

- The suspected case of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Abia state has been confirmed negative

- The suspected case was said to have exhibited symptoms of coronavirus which plunged the state into panic

- But in a statement on Sunday, Abia government said there is no case of Covid-19 in the state with the suspected case coming out negative

The Abia state government has announced the result of the first suspected case of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state.

Briefing the general public on the status of the suspected case on Sunday, April 5, Abia commissioner of information John Okiyi-Kalu, said the case tested negative.

This gives a sigh of relief to the people of Abia state amid the growing scare of coronavirus across the country.

Legit.ng gathers that there was pandemonium in Umuahia north local government after a sick person was suspected to have got the coronavirus after showing sign of the infection.

The concern made the government to swing into action by collecting the sample of yet-to-be-named woman.

The suspected case of coronavirus in Abia state has been confirmed negative.

It was after the test, which was carried out in Edo, that it was confirmed that the suspected case tested negative.

In a statement on Sunday, Abia commissioner of health gave glory to God for the outcome of the test and assured the government is on red alert.

“The sample of the Umuobasi Street, Umuahia, woman sent to NCDC for testing has returned and it returned a negative result.

“The pleasant implication of this is that as at today, there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 in Abia state," Okiyi-Kalu said.

The commissioner also enjoined the people of the state to do regular handwashing and maintain social distance while staying safe at home.

He further stressed that all hands are on deck to ensure that there is no case of coronavirus in the state

"Wash your hands regularly, maintain the recommended social distance and, please, stay at home. If you suspect that you or anyone known to you may have contracted the virus, please call 0700 2242 362 and we will take it up from there.

“Make the sacrifice so that all of us will be alive to celebrate God’s faithfulness," the commissioner added.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that it was a huge relief in Kano following a confirmation that 22 out of 25 suspected cases of coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) tested negative in the state.

Prior to the confirmation, there has been anxiety in the state as coronavirus took a grave dimension in the country with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reporting more cases.

With the virus already detected in neighbouring Kaduna and Bauchi states, Kano government has been on alert, hence the Covid-19 test being carried out on suspected cases.

