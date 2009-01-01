Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Helen Mirren posts no-makeup morning selfie, raises N17.4m for ICU

- Helen Mirren has stepped up to do her bit to help an intensive care charity

- ICUs all over the world are overflowing and struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

- Just one totally lush make-up-free morning selfie from Helen has raised over N17.4 already

The incredible Helen Mirren, doing her bit, posted a no-makeup selfie to raise funds for an intensive care charity.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, intensive care units all over the world are overflowing and struggling to function.

Legit.ng learnt that Helen joined a makeup-free celeb selfie drive in order to help raise money for this amazing charity.

The Intensive Care Society is the fund Helen chose to support in this time of crisis. Celebs all over the globe are using their platforms to help fight this pandemic.

Helen’s make-up-free morning selfie has seen 1,120 people donate to the fund thus far, which amounts to a monstrous £47338 (N17,373,046).

Taking to social media with her absolutely lush pic, Helen let the people know that this picture does not come for free, so they better donate.

“In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care support… thanks so much”

On the donations page, the charity has outlined how the funds will be used. The money raised will be used to help fight the coronavirus by assisting all medical personal.

“We look after the sickest patients that need ventilation – breathing for people when they can’t breathe for themselves. Intensive Care is the final intervention. Without oxygen, the brain and vital organs start to deteriorate irreversibly within minutes. The Intensive Care Society is the charity run by and for intensive care doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, pharmacists and other health professionals treating patients in intensive care.

“At this time of greatest need our intensive care doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals are working flat out to save ever-increasing numbers of patients. Your donations will make a real difference. PLEASE HELP US COPE. We need YOUR MONEY NOW.”

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a 5-year-old girl, Oluwashikemi Ogunleye, has donated a sum of N950 to the Ogun state government. The money is her own little way of contributing to the fight against coronavirus in the state.

The state governor who was obviously impressed with what the little girl did, said he was proud of her.

His message on Twitter read: "Not all superheroes wear capes. Little Oluwashikemi Ogunleye, who is our youngest donor so far, used the State USSD to donate 950 Naira to the Ogun State COVID-19 Pandemic Support Fund."

