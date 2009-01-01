Home | News | General | Just in: Nasarawa governor's aide abducted by gunmen

- Gunmen believed to be kidnappers abducted John Mamman, an aide to Governor Sule of Nasarawa

- The political aide was abducted inside his house, in front of his friends on Saturday, April 4

- The abductors have yet to contact Mamman's family on what they want from him or what they have done to him

- Mamman is a special adviser to the governor on local government, chieftaincy affairs and community development

An aide to the governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be daredevil kidnappers.

Channels TV reports on Sunday, April 5 that the aide, John Mamman, was kidnapped right from inside his house.

The report quoted the chairman of Kokona local government area, Saidu Kurki, as saying that Mamman was abducted just as he was relaxing in his house with some friends.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the premises of the political aide, shot into the air, gained forceful entrance into his residence and whisked him away.

Mamman is a special adviser to Governor Sule of Nasarawa state.

Mamman, a special adviser to the governor on local government, chieftaincy affairs and community development, was taken away at about 8 pm on Saturday, April 4 night.

He has not been seen since and the abductors have yet to contact his family on their demands or his whereabouts.

Legit.ng notes that some daredevil abductions targeting government officials have occurred in the past weeks.

Just a day after testing positive for coronavirus, a sibling to the Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state was kidnapped.

The victim, an elder brother to the Bauchi state governor, was kidnapped in the evening of Wednesday, March 25, when he was carried away around 7.30 pm at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis.

The Bauchi state governor, Mohammed, has offered the sum of N2m as a reward for whoever provides information that will lead to the safe return of his abducted brother.

The senior special assistant to the governor on media, Mukhtar Gidado, in a statement on Sunday, March 29, disclosed that the reward was promised by the family of Bala Mohammed.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen kidnapped two Chinese expatriates working in Ebonyi state on Monday, March 30.

The incident happened in Ishiagu, Ivo Local government area of the state.

The kidnapped expatriates were said to be working for a mining company in the area.

