Home | News | General | Finally, a decision has been reached about Neymar's future at PSG

- Neymar is reportedly looking forward to return to Barcelona

- PSG are demanding £135 million for the want-away superstar

- The Ligue 1 club however want Antoine Griezmann to be part of the deal

Neymar is reportedly preparing for a sensational return to Barcelona as the Catalan club are doing everything to ensure the Brazilian returns to the Camp Nou, SunSport reports.

Latest report from Spanish outlet Sport says Neymar is ready to return to the La Liga club which he left for French club Paris Saint Germain in 2017 for a staggering £198million.

Despite interests from other top European clubs, Neymar has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, however in the wake of the coronavirus, the transfer fee will be a lot less.

Coach Quique Setien is desperately interested in the Brazilian in his bid to complement the efforts of ageing Lionel and Luiz Suarez.

Chelsea join Man Utd, Real Madrid, other European giants in race to sign Super Eagles striker

Since his move to France, Neymar has won two Ligue 1 titles and despite that, he is also reportedly interested in a return to Spain.

With reports that rivals Real Madrid might be making an offer for the 29-year-old, Barcelona made efforts in re-signing the player last summer and they will do everything to get him when the transfer window opens ahead of Los Blancos.

Although a number of top European clubs tried distracting him with the winger, it appears the Brazilian knows where he wants.

Meanwhile, PSG will hope to cash in on him else he will leave as a free agent at the expiration of his deal at the club.

PSG are however interested in Barca flop Antoine Griezmann if they agree for Neymar to leave as the French player continues to struggle at the Catalan club.

The 29-year-old has scored only eight goals in 26 La Liga appearances this season, plus two more in the Champions League and a further four in other cup competitions.

Big English club set to launch massive bid for Super Eagles forward

PSG want £135m for Neymar, while Barca are pricing Frenchman Greizmann at £88m, according to Sky Sports.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Legit.ng earlier reported that Neymar has made a hefty donation of five million Brazilian Real (around $1.5m) in his own bid to help fight the rampaging coronavirus which has killed over 50,000 people across the world, SunSport reports.

The Brazilian star made the huge amount available to humanitarian agency UNICEF as well as another solidarity fund which was set up by celebrities.

The donation is expected to be used in treating coronavirus patients as well as support those that might have been affected one way or the other due to the lockdown.

Amokachi twins: Why we dumped Besiktas for Kwara United | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...