Top European footballer sentenced to 3-month in 'jail' after breaking coronavirus rules

- Serbia already has more than 1,500 coronavirus cases recording about 44 fatalities

- The European country was forced to enact strict curfew laws to combat the spread of the virus

- Aleksandar Prijovic is said to have broke the laws alongside 19 others during the weekend

Serbia international Aleksandar Prijovic has been placed under house arrest for three months for flouting quarantine rules.

Prijovic now becomes the second footballer in Serbia to break coronavirus guidelines after Real Madrid star Luka Jovic.

According to Daily Mail citing German outlet Kicker, Prijovic was arrested in Belgrade over the weekend.

The 29-year-old is understood to have broke Serbian curfew rules when he went out for dinner at a hotel in Belgrade alongside 19 others.

The footballer, who currently turns out for Saudi based side Al-Ittihad has since apologised for his behaviour and admitted go wrongdoing during a court hearing this weekend.

The three-month house arrest means the striker will not be able to return to Saudi Arabia to play.

Serbia already has over 1,500 cases of COVID-19, with 44 deaths already recorded since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

In a bid to combat its spread, the country imposed strict curfew laws which runs from 5pm to 5am on weekdays and 3pm to 5am on weekends.

