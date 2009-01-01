Home | News | General | Fans gush over Drake’s N2.5bn crib: Lockdown must be so lit

- Drake had people feeling extra sorry about quarantine after they saw the lamp of luxury he gets to be lockdown in

- He showed off his $6.7 million (N2,458,900,000) crib in his music video for his track Toosie Slide and in a few posts on social media

- Fans could not believe the size of his home and all the bells and whistles that he has in it

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Drake made a lot of people feel some type of way about quarantine – when you have your own basketball court in your crib, you shouldn’t be crying over being quarantined.

The coronavirus pandemic has millions of people all over the globe lacked up in their homes, including celebs.

Legit.ng saw how Drake showed his fans how his quarantine life is going in his $6,7 million (N2.5 billion) mansion – it’s better than most of our lives out of quarantine.

This man has made $4bn in just 3 months as the world now relies on his technology because of COVID-19 (photo)

The Canadian rapper took to social media to show fans how the rich and famous he lives. If we all had homes like Drake, quarantine would be wonderful.

Drake showed off his lit crib in his music video for his track Toosie Slide. The music video shows Drake jamming all around his home.

His mansion is situated in his home town of Toronto, Canada, and is something you only see in a movie or build in Sims, with cheats.

Drake built his $6.7 million (N2.5 billion) home from the ground up, back in 2016. It has a jaw-dropping all-white marble kitchen, a basketball court, an indoor pool and so much more.

[embedded content]

Fans took to social media to drool over Drake’s crib. The place is practically its own little town! There is nothing the man does not have.

There is not a single person who would moan about being quarantined in there!

Peter Okoye exceeds transfer limit as he gives out to fans during coronavirus pandemic

In another story, Legit.ng reported that American socialite, Kim Kardashian, admitted to having broken the social distancing rules after she left home to see her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kylie.

According to Kim, she met her sister at her mom's place where she had her make up done by her makeup mogul sister.

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

4 ways Nigerians are dealing with the COVID 19 lockdown | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...