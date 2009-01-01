Home | News | General | Moment pastor delivered a lady via Instagram live (video)

- A lady has been delivered by a pastor via Instagram live session and the video is currently making the rounds on social media

- In the video, the pastor could be seen praying for the lady, who fell to the ground in the course of the prayer

- Both the pastor and the lady have not been identified as at the time of filing this report

A video is currently making the rounds on social media in which a pastor could be seen performing miracle on a lady via Instagram live session.

The unknown pastor prayed for the lady in question, who could be seen falling to the ground as the deliverance was ongoing.

The pastor could be heard saying: "Every failure is destroyed out of that body in Jesus Christ's name. On the floor, bye bye in Jesus' name. Out of that body. Thank you Lord in Jesus Christ's name."

Watch video below:

In other news, the founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, has blessed his workers with N25 million to help cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on them.

In a video posted on YouTube, the man of God could be seen giving each of his worker bundle of money to feed as coronavirus pandemic continues.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 22-year-old lady identified as Happiness Chidiebere Nwanna said she dumped her academic pursuit for shoemaking because of the difficulty in getting admission into higher institution.

Happiness, who is a native of Umuayom village in Awka south local government area of Anambra state, said despite passing JAMB, she was not given admission into the university, The Nation reports.

The lady said: “When JAMB dealt with me, I decided to go into shoe-making. I scored 276 in JAMB exam in 2019 with 49 in Post UTME to study Law at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, (UNIZIK), Awka, but did not get admission though the cut off was 250 then.

“Before then, in 2018, I wrote JAMB exam and scored 235 for Mass Communication and 46 as Post UTME score, yet I was denied admission as well at UNIZIK, Federal Polytechnic, Oko and Anambra State University."

She was said to have graduated with the overall best result in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from the Capital Secondary School, Awka, in 2017.

The young lady said nobody advised her to learn shoemaking, adding that she took the bold step herself.

