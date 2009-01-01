Home | News | General | COVID-19: Dufil committed to making life better, makes donations to state governments

In times of crisis, particularly when movement is restricted, availability of food is an essential requirement for people generally but even more so for the vulnerable and underprivileged.

Photo: Dufil

Source: UGC

In line with its commitment to making life better for everyone, especially during this globally challenging period, Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Nigeria’s no.1 noodles brand, Indomie instant noodles, has donated thousands of cartons of Indomie noodles as well as other food items to Nigerians through different state governments. The donation is to alleviate the challenges faced by many households in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and to help solve the hunger-induced problems occasioned by the lockdown.

Speaking at the presentation of 10,000 cartons of Indomie noodles to Ogun State Government, the Group Public Relations and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Mr Tope Ashiwaju, said the donation is to support the efforts of government at various levels during these challenging times.

Tangerine Term Life insurance plan: Protecting your loved ones in uncertain times

Photo: Dufil

Source: UGC

The donation to the Ogun State government covers distribution in Abeokuta, Ado Odo Ota local government, Ota and the isolation centre in Ikenne. This gesture is in addition to the one thousand cartons of Indomie and five hundred cartons of power pasta already delivered to the River state government in Port Harcourt last week.

According to Ashiwaju: “We understand the challenges faced by governments in providing support to different households at this difficult time. Therefore, we thought it imperative for us as a brand to collaborate with government to lighten the burden faced by families in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. We hope to help minimise the impact of the lockdown instituted to curb the spread of the virus and provide emergency food solutions to different households.”

Photo: Dufil

Source: UGC

He added that: “Dufil is committed to making life better for every household, even at this difficult period brought on by the coronavirus. We believe that continuous access to healthy and nutritious meals should not be a source of concern to any family, hence, the supply of Indomie noodles and other food items to state governments for onward distribution to households following their earmarked models.”

Know the handsome David Hedison: wife, net worth, movies and TV shows

Photo: Dufil

Source: UGC

Dufil salutes the sacrifices and courage of medical personnel who are risking it all by caring for infected people and helping to curb the spread of the virus in the country. Dufil further urged Nigerians to continue to abide by the advice prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Federal and State Health Agencies, so that the spread of the virus can be curbed.

[Sponsored]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...