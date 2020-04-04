Home | News | General | Breaking: Lagos confirms fresh death from coronavirus

- Akin Abayomi, Lagos state health commissioner, has confirmed second coronavirus death

- The commissioner said the patient was a 36-year-old Nigerian male who died in a private facility in Lagos

- Abayomi also disclosed that fresh six cases of coronavirus have been uncovered in the state

Lagos state government has announced a fresh casualty from coronavirus, officially bringing the death toll from the deadly pandemic to two in the state.

Professor Akin Abayomi, Lagos state commissioner for health, made the announcement on Sunday, April 5, via his Twitter account.

Abayomi disclosed that the victim was a 36-year-old Nigerian male who died in a private facility on Saturday, April 4.

The commissioner, who said two cases have been evacuated from the state, also added that Lagos just recorded six cases of coronavirus.

Legit.ng confirms this brings the total cases of coronavirus in Nigeria's commercial city to 115.

"We lost a COVID19 patient; a 36-year-old NigerianFlag of Nigeria, male who died in a private facility on 4th April, 2020.

"Total number of COVID19 patients who have died are now 2. One case was evacuated bringing total evacuated to 2,'' the commissioner added.

Twenty four patients have been fully discharged after recovering from the disease while active cases remain eighty-seven (87) at the time of filing this report.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has uncovered 10 new cases of the deadly pandemic coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The NCDC announced the confirmation in a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, April 5 morning.

According to the NCDC, with the new discoveries, Nigeria's confirmed cases are now 224 in total. In the latest breakdown, 6 cases were discovered in Lagos, 2 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and 2 cases in the oil-rich south-south state of Edo.

Abba Kyari, El-Rufai, other VIPs who have tested positive for Coronavirus - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...