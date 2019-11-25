Home | News | General | FG reacts to reports that 5G network causes coronavirus

- The federal government of Nigeria says it has yet to find a link between coronavirus outbreak in the globe and the use of 5G network

- The country's orientation agency told citizens in a tweet on Sunday, April 5 that there is no scientific proof to back the claims making the rounds on social media

- Communications minister Pantami assured citizens that the government was seriously looking into the matter and it would prioritise the safety of Nigerians

The federal government of Nigeria has denied claims making the rounds that the futuristic 5G network in mobile telecommunication is responsible for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government issued the denial through its public enlightenment body, the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

To disabuse Nigerians of the notion that mobile masts caused COVID-19 spread, the NOA tweeted on Sunday, April 5 that there is not scientifically-proved evidence of such a claim.

Earlier, on Saturday, April 4, Nigeria’s ministry of communications and digital technology also made a denial in a similar circumstance.

The communications minister Isa Pantami said in a statement sent to Legit.ng that 5G technology was not in use in Nigeria and that it was only briefly tested late in 2019.

Pantami said:"The National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), of which I am the Chairman, has not deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G;

"No license has been issued for the deployment of 5G in the country."

He added: "A 3-month study trial commenced on the 25th of November, 2019 in order to critically review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.

" The trial process has been concluded and the study and reporting process is currently ongoing."

Pantami (left) says there is no proof that 5G network causes coronavirus yet and he assures that President Buhari's government will keep Nigerians safe.

Source: Facebook

He, however, assured citizens that the ministry was a responsible one that would not allow people’s health to suffer without taking the necessary steps to avert disaster.

"President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, places a premium on the welfare, health and security of Nigerians. As such, our desire for technological advancement will never be at the expense of the health and welfare of our citizens.

"Government will not act on speculations only, but rather we will take an informed decision on 5G after due consultation with experts and the public."

The claims have left some Nigerians questioning the reasoning behind such a rumour. One such is Bello El-Rufai, the son of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai

He tweeted:

