Lockdown: Warri churches complied, streamed service online
- 38 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME
SOME churches in Warri, Delta state observed the sit-at-home as the clergies streamed their service online with members following from home.
Some had only the clergies in church with an organist. St Mathias Anglican church, Eku dropped it on face book that members should follow the Venerable on facebook. The church also dropped an account details members can transfer their offerings too.
Most parishes in the Warri diocese of the catholic church the Reverend fathers blessed the palm fronts, saying members would come for them after the lockdown
Vanguard
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles