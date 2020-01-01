Home | News | General | Public affairs analysts express concern over insecurity in Oyo

Urge southwest govs to expedite action on Amotekun Operation

Condemn attack on Ondo community, others

By Adeola Badru

Federal and state governments in Nigeria have been called upon to wake up quickly to tackle the security challenges facing the nation in the hands of those terrorising the country.

The National Association of Public Affairs Analysts (NAPAA), on Sunday, in a statement signed by its President, Prince Seun Adelore and General Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi in Ibadan and made available to Vanguard, lamented the spate of robberies and other criminal activities in Ibadan and other parts of the country.

According to the body, the spate of insecurity in various parts of the country, “calls for serious concern. We heard unpleasant reports of killings in Sokoto, Plateau, Benue, Ondo States, among others. Most of which were traceable to Fulani herdsmen. Reports from Igbeti and some other parts of Oke Ogun and Ibarapa areas in Oyo State also indicated attacks by Fulani herdsmen.”

NAPAA expressed serious concern over the allegation that suspected Fulani herdsmen killed three people in Arimogija community in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“While the news of such attacks is not new – condemnable as it is – what made the present one totally unacceptable and very worrisome was the allegation that a helicopter came to drop weapons for the attackers and that the police did not do anything when they were called upon”.

Recalling that the development was said to have compelled residents of the town to flee as the Fulani herdsmen allegedly invaded the town, the public affairs analysts challenged the federal government, the security agencies and the Ministry of Interior as well as Ondo State government not to sweep the matter under the carpet “as we no longer seem to be safe”.

The association stated that the above “are besides various kidnapping incidents and attacks by Boko Haram insurgents still taking place especially in the North-Eastern part of the country.”

The release disclosed that the lockdown and restriction in movements have led to a new spate of banditry and security breaches “as seen in invasion of houses, vehicular attacks and the like”.

They cited the examples of some residential areas in Ibadan, Oyo State, such as Orogun, Ojoo Road, Olororo, Olomi, Samonda, Bodija, etc “that were summarily invaded by buglers.

Meanwhile, the analysts also urged the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Army Staff to prevail on security agencies not to trample on the fundamental human rights of the people in the process of enforcing the lockdown ordered by the government.

The call was against the backdrop of the reports of various abuses to which people are being subjected to by police and soldiers who are to enforce the stay-at-home order made by governments in some states of the federation.

They called on the government to wake up more to its responsibility of securing lives and property. Besides basic security that must be provided, “there is also the need for the governments to roll out palliative measures for helpless Nigerians who are forced to stay at home in these days of coronavirus pandemic”.

The association, similarly, called on the governments of the southwest “to hasten action on the much-vaunted Amotekun security apparatus.”

vanguard

