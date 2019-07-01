Home | News | General | COVID-19: UBTH confirms 3 cases, 1 death, as 25 doctors go into isolation

The Management of University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) says one of the three patients, who was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

The Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsmen on Sunday in Benin.

“The two surviving patients are currently being cared for by our dedicated staff in an isolation ward, with restricted access.

“Prior to the confirmation of their COVID-19 status, some of our healthcare staffers were exposed to these patients whilst using only personal protection equipment, such as surgical face-masks and gloves.

“Currently all the members of staff, who are exposed to these patients, are asymptomatic and they are being monitored closely, according to the current guidelines.

“Further measures have been put in place to ensure that our staffers are not unduly exposed to risks of infection with COVID-19 in the course of their providing care for patients who come to the hospital for various reasons.

“Healthcare workers are on the frontline during this pandemic and are, therefore, at higher risk of being exposed than the general public”, Obaseki said.

He said the management and staff of UBTH had been observing standard precautions at all times to prevent the spread of the disease.

“I crave the support and understanding of the general public, as we fight this raging battle to contain and curb COVID-19”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Association of Residents Doctor (ARD), UBTH chapter, in a statement, said that 25 medical doctors, who had contact with the patients, had gone on mandatory self-isolation.

The association said that13 of the 25 doctors were house officers, while about 12 were resident doctors.

ARD, however, expressed displeasure with the hospital’s management over what it described as poor handling of Coronavirus in the hospital.

According to the association, many of the health workers have complained of lack of personal protective equipment, like face masks and hand sanitisers.

A medical source, who pleaded anonymity, said that the Coronavirus crisis in the hospital started when three patients, who had earlier tested negative for the virus, were declared positive after further test.

