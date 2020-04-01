Home | News | General | Man Seen Bleeding To Death At Idi-Iroko Bridge Maryland Mall, Lagos (Photos)

According to twitter user who shared the post, wrote:

Please help a life, this poor boy is bleeding to death under Idi-iroko bridge Maryland mall, we have filed a report with the police and call emergency response for almost 2 hours now no help is coming.

https://mobile.twitter.com/bigloads/status/1246694585277054977

