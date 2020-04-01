Home | News | General | HELP! I Saw Pregnancy Test Result In My ‘Virgin’ Girlfriend’s Handbag
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

I’ve known this babe for over two months now. She’s 21.
Each time I try to have sex with her, she always comes up with an excuse that her mom said she will buy her a car if she marry as a virgin.

In my mind, I was contemplating dumping her or getting serious asap and tie the knot until I was shocked by the pregnancy test result I saw in her handbag.

alt

The test is actually negative.

We are on quarantine, so I still made another move after seeing the test paper and she said that fvcking same thing. Omo, I don’t know what to do oo.

Wether to confront her abi make I just port.

I will be in the comment section

