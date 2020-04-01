HELP! I Saw Pregnancy Test Result In My ‘Virgin’ Girlfriend’s Handbag
I’ve known this babe for over two months now. She’s 21.
Each time I try to have sex with her, she always comes up with an excuse that her mom said she will buy her a car if she marry as a virgin.
In my mind, I was contemplating dumping her or getting serious asap and tie the knot until I was shocked by the pregnancy test result I saw in her handbag.
The test is actually negative.
We are on quarantine, so I still made another move after seeing the test paper and she said that fvcking same thing. Omo, I don’t know what to do oo.
Wether to confront her abi make I just port.
