10 New Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria. Total Of 224 Cases. 27 Discharged, 5 Dead
- 3 hours 28 minutes ago
Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo.
As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths.
As at 11:15am 5th April, there are
224 confirmed cases
27 discharged
5 deaths
For a breakdown of cases by states:-
Lagos- 115
FCT- 45
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 9
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 6
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
