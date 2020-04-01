Home | News | General | 10 New Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria. Total Of 224 Cases. 27 Discharged, 5 Dead

Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo.

As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths.

As at 11:15am 5th April, there are

224 confirmed cases

27 discharged

5 deaths

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1246745591746625536

For a breakdown of cases by states:-

Lagos- 115

FCT- 45

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 9

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1246746452442984448

