BREAKING NEWS: Police arrest Funke Akindele for throwing a party during coronavirus lock-down

The Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana,revealed that the actress had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

He said, “Yes, we have Funke Akindele and we are looking for the others. She has been taken to SCID.”

It was learnt that policemen arrived in Amen Estate off Lekk-Epe Expressway in about three patrol vehicles

Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, who is married to singer, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, held a party in his honour on Saturday.

Singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, also graced the party which had over 50 others in attendance.

Thousands of Nigerians on social media called for the arrest Akindele, popularly called ‘Jenifa’.

The award-winning actress came under fire on Sunday morning for disobeying government order during coronavirus outbreak.

After receiving backlash on social media, the actress has come out to defend herself why she held a party despite the government ban.

The popular “Jenifa Diary” star in her sobering apology affirmed that all those at the party had been staying in the Amen Estate residence for days and weeks as part of her new project that also involves Naira Marely.

Akindele offered the explanation in a video on her social media handles. In a short accompanying note on her Twitter handle, she said: “I hear you all and I acknowledge all your honest feedback. “I also thank you for your concerns, well wishes and calls. “I am sorry and hope this video offers some explanation. “Please stay safe. And God bless.”



View this post on Instagram

I hear you all and I acknowledge all your honest feedback. I also thank you for your concerns, well wishes and calls. I am sorry and hope this video offers some explanation. Please stay safe. And God bless. @lagosstategovt A post shared by Funke Akindele Bello (@funkejenifaakindele) on Apr 5, 2020 at 6:33am PDT

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com