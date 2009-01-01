25 Nigerian doctors at risk of coronavirus

A record 25 Nigerian doctors on Saturday night went into isolation at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital(UBTH).

This followed the death of a patient that tested positive for coronavirus.

He initially tested negative along with two other patients.



The other two patients are now being treated at an isolation ward at the hospital, Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki.

The Association of Residents Doctor (ARD), UBTH chapter, in a statement, said that 25 doctors had contact with all the three patients, before their true status was confirmed.

ARD said 13 of the 25 doctors were house officers, while 12 were resident doctors.

ARD expressed displeasure with the hospital’s management for poor handling of Coronavirus cases in the hospital.

According to the association, many of the health workers have complained of lack of personal protective equipment, like face masks and hand sanitisers.

The chief medical director of the hospital Professor Darlington Obaseki confirmed that the doctors were exposed to the three patients.

The doctors used personal protection equipment, such as surgical face-masks and gloves.

“Currently all the members of staff, who are exposed to these patients, are asymptomatic and they are being monitored closely, according to the current guidelines.

“Further measures have been put in place to ensure that our staffers are not unduly exposed to risks of infection with COVID-19 in the course of their providing care for patients who come to the hospital for various reasons.

“Healthcare workers are on the frontline during this pandemic and are, therefore, at higher risk of being exposed than the general public”, Obaseki said.

He said the management and staff of UBTH have been observing standard precautions at all times to prevent the spread of the disease.

“I crave the support and understanding of the general public, as we fight this raging battle to contain and curb COVID-19”, he said.

