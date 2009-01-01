Popular Nigerian gay activist Alimi blasts Pastor Oyakhilome

Alimi said any one who believes Oyakhilome’s conspiracy claim is a fool.

Oyakhilome on Saturday linked the pandemic to a global conspiracy to achieve human control.

He claimed this will be achieved with the vaccine being planned for the coronavirus.



Through the vaccine a digital ID will be planted in every human being, he claimed.

“That’s what the groups that are interested in the new world order are up to, to put vaccine in your body containing a digital ID, by which you as a human being can be controlled, you cease to be yourself.”

To achieve the vaccination, Oyakhilome claimed: “they are using 2 things: They created a pandemic (Covid19) in order to create fear and panic.

” They use internet of things (IOT), and created 5G (people can easily embrace it), which causes health issues.

“But you wouldn’t know because they made you love the high internet speed”.

Alimi in a reaction wrote on his Instagram page; ”I personally think you must be stupid to think 5G network causes COVID-19”.

”If you think the so-called irresponsible pastors and conspiracy theorists telling you didn’t know any better, then you are a fool” he continued.

Alimi continued; ”Have you research 5G and the energy it produces and why the rest of the world isn’t ready to take the plunge or think it’s a good idea for the masses just yet.

”I agree that anyone who’s spreading the news to get money from innocent people is wrong but please research 5G fact check before also spreading the news as well.

”Scientists and Government officials alike are still researching to see if 5G is safe they are getting mix signals about the whole thing’‘, he added.

