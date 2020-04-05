Osun discharges one coronavirus patient

One of the early coronavirus cases in Osun State has been discharged after testing negative twice to the virus, says Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

He said the release of the patient was in line with the prescribed protocol of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The governor disclosed this while giving an update on the management of coronavirus in the state on Sunday.

He said some of the 127 returnees from Ivory Coast in the state, when profiled, turned out to be indigenes and residents of Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Imo, Edo, Delta and Abia States.

He said, “Of the 127 isolated and tested returnees, 17 tested positive for coronavirus while 110 returned negative. Of the 17, we also have persons from other states.

“As we had earlier indicated in a press release, all the returnees who tested positive are intact at our facility and are undergoing adequate and proper treatment at our care centre and are all stable.

“The 110 whose results came back negative have been released to join their families. Among them are: 11 to Oyo State, two are going to Lagos State, One to Ogun State, three each to Edo and Abia states, four to Delta State and one to Imo State while 85 will remain here in Osun.

“They have been advised to observe all the prescribed safety and preventive measures and to call our helplines if they start to feel unwell.”

The state government later announced via its Twitter handle that one of the index cases in the state had been discharged.

One of the early cases in Osun has been discharged after testing negative twice to the Virus, in line with the prescribed protocol of the NCDC. This was disclosed during the Press Briefing of Mr Governor today, Sunday 5th April,2020. pic.twitter.com/j10ydeY0sv — Government of Osun (@StateofOsun) April 5, 2020

