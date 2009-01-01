Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Adeboye commissions RCCG isolation facility
Osun discharges one coronavirus patient
COVID-19: Expect lot of death in U.S. weeks ahead – Donald Trump

Coronavirus: Adeboye commissions RCCG isolation facility



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 36 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday commissioned an isolation facility at the Redemption Camp.

Adeboye’s wife, Foluke disclosed this in a post on Twitter.

According to her, the facility is part of their contribution to help the Nigerian government fight and stop the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.



The post read: “So as to contribute our own quota and not leave everything to the government, the glory of God we commissioned the RCCG Centre for Disease Control and Prevention at the Camp.

“It is my prayer that all patients that would use the facility will be cured in the name of Jesus.”

As at Saturday, the number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria is 214, NCDC confirmed

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155