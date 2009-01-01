Home | News | General | Breaking: NCDC announces 8 more cases of coronavirus, total now 232

- NCDC has announced eight new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria

- Five of the cases were discovered Lagos while two were confirmed in FCT

- NCDC also disclosed that one case was reported in Kaduna, bringing the total Covid-19 toll to 232

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported eight new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.

NCDC made the announcement on its official Twitter handle on Sunday evening, April 5.

In a series, of tweets, the agency said five of the new cases were reported in Lagos state, while two were reported in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC also announced that one case was confirmed in Kaduna state, adding that thirty-three cases have been discharged while five casualties have been recorded.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun government has announced that it has discharged one of the index cases of coronavirus pandemic in the state alongside 109 returnees who tested negative.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola made this known during a Covid-19 press briefing on Sunday evening, April 5, at the state secretariat in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

Oyetola said the patient was discharged after testing negative twice to the virus in accordance with the guideline of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He also added the 109 returnees in the state have also been released back to their families after testing negative to the life-threatening pandemic.

In a related news, Lagos government announced that five more patients of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been discharged barely twenty-four hours after one patient was declared fully recovered from the pandemic.

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, made the hope-filled announcement on Sunday, April 5, in a series of tweets via his official and verified Twitter handle.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the new set of fully recovered patients include two males and three females.

