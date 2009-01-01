Home | News | General | List of 14 states with confirmed cases of coronavirus and their number as at Sunday, April 5

Coronavirus hit a frightening turn as Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, April 5, announced eight new cases amid the growing scare of the pandemic in the country.

NCDC, in a series of tweets at exactly 9:32 pm, said five out of the new cases were reported in Lagos state while two of the cases were reported in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the diseases control agency, Kaduna state got its own share with one case, raising the mounting Covid-19 scare which has apparently put government across levels on high alert.

With the report, coronavirus tolls haves now soared to 232 in the country tragically shared across thirteen states and the FCT.

Twenty-seven (27) cases have been discharged after fully recovering from the pandemic, while five (5) deaths have been recorded according to the official NCDC index.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng highlights the breakdown of confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) per state according to the official report of NCDC as of Sunday, April 5.

Breaking: Another coronavirus death recorded in Nigeria, total casualty now up to 5

1. Lagos- 120

2. FCT- 47

3. Osun- 20

4. Oyo- 9

5. Akwa Ibom- 5

6. Ogun- 4

7. Edo- 9

8. Kaduna- 5

9. Bauchi- 6

10.Enugu- 2

11. Ekiti- 2

12. Rivers-1

13. Benue- 1

14. Ondo- 1

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun government has announced that it has discharged one of the index cases of coronavirus pandemic in the state alongside 109 returnees who tested negative.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola made this known during a Covid-19 press briefing on Sunday evening, April 5, at the state secretariat in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

Oyetola said the patient was discharged after testing negative twice to the virus in accordance with the guideline of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 5 new COVID-19 cases

He also added the 109 returnees in the state have also been released back to their families after testing negative to the life-threatening pandemic.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Street gist: Coronavirus no suppose affect people wey dey suffer | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...