Funke Akindele arrested for violating restriction orders in Lagos

- Actress Funke Akindello-Bello has been arrested for hosting a birthday party in her house during the lockdown

- The actress' husband turned a year older on Saturday and the couple invited their friends who Nigerians noted were more than the number approved by the government to curb the coronavirus spread

- The Lagos state police command advise the actress husband and Naira Marley to s=come to their office on Monday, April 6, or risk being declared wanted

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello has been arrested by the Lagos state police command over the house party hosted in her house to celebrate her husband's birthday on Saturday, April 4, at their Amen Estate residence.

According to a press statement by the Lagos state police command signed by DSP Bala Elkana,

police public relations officer made available to Legit.ng, the Jenifa actress was arrested by detectives from the State CID Yaba. While the actress was promptly picked up, her husband, JJC Skillz and Nara Marley were not readily available and they had been advised by the police command to report to their office on Monday, April 6, or risk being declared wanted.

See their statement below:

"Attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband. Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location. Funke Akindele was arrested. Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz. They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted.

DSP Bala Elkana

Police Public Relations Officer,

Lagos State Command."

Legit.ng had reported earlier that Nigerians were angry at the actress for going against the lockdown and social distancing law made by the Lagos state and the federal government.

It was also reported that the actress and her husband took to their social media pages to defend their action as they noted that they are fine and that all those who attended the party live in the same estate. After which Funke Akindele tendered an apology for their action.

