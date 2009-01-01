Home | News | General | FG told to share coronavirus donations to Nigerians by using BVNs for electronic transfer

- A civil society body, SERAP, has challenged Nigeria's government to make public details of how it is spending the donations for the fight against coronavirus

- SERAP said it filed two FOI requests demanding to know how the billions of naira so far donated have been shared

- The group faulted FG's current methods of sharing physical cash, noting that it was wiser to do electronic transfers through Bank Verification Numbers (BVN)

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has demanded that the federal government of Nigeria provide details of how the donations made towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is being spent.

SERAP announced on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, April 5 that it had submitted two Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to the Nigerian government demanding to know how the funds donated by well-meaning Nigerians, international bodies, religious groups and countries to kick COVID-19 out of Nigeria is being used.

The civil society organization also faulted the current methods of sharing the funds that are being employed by the federal government.

SERAP notes that electronic transfers were better than physical cash sharing as is being done.

It said: "Rather than making physical cash payments to the country’s poorest & most vulnerable people, we urge the Nigerian government and the Central Bank to begin electronic cash transfers to all beneficiaries through individuals’ Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs), already available through the banks.

"This would be cost-effective at this time of crisis, provide immediate and significant benefits, as well as give individuals and families the freedom to spend the money on goods and services that best meet their particular needs."

Legit.ng notes that concerned Nigerians, local and global bodies, religious institutions and many more have been making donations to Nigeria to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just days ago, an eight-year-old girl wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari after donating N2,350 - all the money she has in her piggy bank - for Nigeria's fight against coronavirus.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday, April 1, by the president's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad.

The kid's letter came at a time entrepreneurs and philanthropists were donating billions of naira to help battle the pandemic.

Meanwhile, as Nigeria battles to contain the spread of Covid-19, Legit.ng has listed some top 11 Nigerians who have donated funds to help the government in the bid to avoid further spread of coronavirus in the country.

