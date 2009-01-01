Home | News | General | N200 fine or 6-month jail term for lockdown violators, not killing - Falana tackles army over 'extrajudicial killing' in Delta

- Femi Falana has condemned the 'extra-judicial killings' of Nigerians by army troop in Delta over alleged breaching of lockdown directives

- The human right lawyer said the constitution only prescribes 'N200 fine and/or six-month jail term' for violators contrary to the army's action

- Falan called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct all the security chiefs to withdraw armed troops from enforcing lockdown

Femi, Falana, a human rights lawyer, has tackled the Nigerian Army following viral videos showing soldiers attacking people who allegedly violated lockdown directives in Delta state.

The leading human rights lawyer, in a statement on Sunday, April 5, said the subjecting Nigerians to extrajudicial killing does not have a place in the constitution. He added that there is a legal penalty for violation.

Falana, who accused the army troop of "horrendous physical attacks" in Delta state, said the law only prescribes N200 fine and/or six-month jail term for violators, not killings, Nigerian Tribune reports.

COVID-19 lockdown: Why Nigerians should blame Buhari, APC over killing in Warri - PDP

"The victims of such attacks were alleged to have contravened the COVID 19 Regulations. But in a bid to cover up the atrocious infringement of the fundamental right of the Nigerian people to dignity, the Defence Headquarters dismissed the video clips.

"Having refused to call the torturers in military uniforms to order the Defence Headquarters should not be allowed to conduct the investigation. In the circumstance, the National Human Rights Commission should take over the investigation and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice without any delay.

"Indeed, by virtue of section 5 of the Act, the penalty for contravening the Regulations is a fine of N200 or six months imprisonment or to both fine and imprisonment," Falana said.

Femi Falana has condemned the extra-judicial killings of Nigerians in Delta state over the alleged breaching of lockdown directives.

Source: UGC

Speaking further, the human right lawyer also described the killing as a criminal offence under section 2 of the Anti Torture Act of 2017.

He said that the Armed Force act does not allow the men of the Nigerian Army to harass Nigerians under the pretence of safeguarding the law and peace of the society.

Governors forum challenges Buhari’s power to lockdown states without approval from National Assembly

Falana admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to direct all the security chiefs to withdraw armed troop from enforcing the lockdown directives.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Abia state government has announced the result of the first suspected case of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state.

Briefing the general public on the status of the suspected case on Sunday, April 5, Abia commissioner of information John Okiyi-Kalu, said the case tested negative.

This gives a sigh of relief to the people of Abia state amid the growing scare of coronavirus across the country.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Market Survey: Coronavirus cannot kill everyone in Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...