Home | News | General | Breaking: Osun discharges index Covid-19 case, 109 returnees who tested negative

- Osun state coronavirus index case has been discharged after testing negative twice

- 109 returnees who also tested negative have also released by the state government

- Governor Gboyega Oyetola gave the pleasant report on Sunday, April 5, during a Covid-19 press briefing

Osun government has announced that it has discharged one of the index cases of coronavirus pandemic in the state alongside 109 returnees who tested negative.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola made this known during a Covid-19 press briefing on Sunday evening, April 5, at the state secretariat in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

Oyetola said the patient was discharged after testing negative twice to the virus in accordance with the guideline of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He also added the 109 returnees in the state have also been released back to their families after testing negative to the life-threatening pandemic.

“One of the early cases in Osun has been discharged after testing negative twice to the Virus, in line with the prescribed protocol of the NCDC," the governor said.

“The 109 whose results came back negative have been released to join their families. Among them are: 11 to Oyo State, two are going to Lagos State, One to Ogun State, three each to Edo and Abia states, four to Delta State and one to Imo State while 85 will remain here in Osun.

“They have been advised to observe all the prescribed safety and preventive measures and to call our helplines if they start to feel unwell. The emergency line remains 293.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos government has announced that five more patients of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been discharged barely twenty-four hours after one patient was declared fully recovered from the pandemic.

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, made the hope-filled announcement on Sunday, April 5, in a series of tweets via his official and verified Twitter handle.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the new set of fully recovered patients include two males and three females.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Street gist: Coronavirus no suppose affect people wey dey suffer | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...