Coronavirus: Stranded Nigerians beg to return home from the United Kingdom

- Nigerians stranded in Scotland have begged the federal government to return home

- A student tweeted at the NIDCOM boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and she replied his SOS message with directions

- As at press time, there is no publicised mass evacuation of Nigerians from anywhere in the world since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

Some Nigerian citizens who are stranded in Glasgow, Scotland have cried out to the federal government for help.

The stranded citizens say they want to return home to Nigeria amid the coronavirus outbreak which has brought the world to its knees.

One of the Nigerians, a student, tweeted the group's Save-Our-Soul message to the Chairman of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Dabiri replied to the tweet, expressing the willingness of the government to bring home the stranded Nigerians if they meet NIDCOM's requirements at such a critical time.

The form seen by Legit.ng was titled: "Application Form For Nigerians Who Want To Return Home" and it directed interested evacuees to give necessary information to help their evacuation.

The form also included a sort of notice to the interested individuals that want to return home. The most important part for those wanting to return home is that they will have to pay for their evacuation.

The notice read: "In furtherance of the Federal Government’s efforts to provide necessary support and assistance to Nigerian nationals abroad in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has directed all our Missions abroad to provide details of requests for evacuation by Nigerian nationals in their host country.

"Missions have also been advised to note that the financial implications of the evacuation would be borne by the prospective evacuees."

Just like Nigeria, other countries are also evacuating their citizens from overseas.

Legit.ng recently reported that the government of the United States of America commenced the evacuation of its citizens from Nigeria because of COVID-19.

The US consulate in Lagos confirmed that multiple emergency flights departed from Lagos and Abuja.

The consulate, however, urged US citizens not to come to the airport until they have been contacted directly.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported recently that some over 100 German nationals at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos waited long hours for their flight to Frankfurt, having completed the necessary documentation for evacuation.

Earlier, a chartered Air France flight evacuated about 260 European citizens from Nigeria and an additional 118 European citizens from other West African countries through the airport (MMIA), Lagos on Thursday, March 26.

