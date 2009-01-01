Home | News | General | The fascinating details about Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen is a celebrated Hollywood icon from the United Kingdom. He made his debut after featuring in When She Danced as starring with Vanessa Redgrave. He has also made remarkable stage performances in Don't Fool With Love, The seagull, The Homecoming, Henry V, Look Back In Anger, and Romeo and Juliet. He was playing primary roles in these films, and he made himself a good name globally. His performance in Calligula earned him three Oliver Awards at the Donmar Warehouse.

He successfully played the primary role of a British politician, Tony Blair in The Deal which qualified him for the BAFTA Award in 2004. Sheen has also taken part in several radio productions in the early years of his career life before majoring in acting. He has narrated the following radio presentations; The Importance of Being Ernest, Troy, The Pretenders, and Romeo and Juliet. He has a deep, resonant voice that is always on high demand by most film producers and directors.

Profile summary

Birth name: Michael Christopher Sheen

Celebrated name: Michael Sheen

Date of birth: February 5, 1969

Michael Sheen age: 51 years

Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, United States of America

Nationality: British

Weight: 71 Kgs

Michael Sheen height: 5 feet 10 inches

Profession: Film Actor and Director

Marital status: Married

Instagram: michael_sheen_official

Who is Michael Sheen?

The celebrity was born on August 3 in 1940 as a son to his father and mother. His family lived in Newport, Wales, United Kingdom, and were of Irish, English, and Welsh ethnicity. The actor was a student at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where he studied Fine Arts. Michael Sheen young started his acting career after graduating from university. He was very passionate about acting since he was very young and embraced his career immediately after graduating.

Michael Sheen movies and TV shows

The celebrity has been a well-remarked actor in Hollywood throughout his career life. He has also been an excellent mentor to other young aspiring actors in the film industry. His great efforts have been pleasing and encouraging to most film producers and directors. The actor has been fortunate also to be an executive producer for the most well-known films.

Michael Sheen movies

Here is a list of the films that the famous actor has featured in:

2020-Heart of Darkness 2020-The Price of Admission 2020-Quiz as Chris Tarrant 2019-2020-Prodigal Son as Dr. Martin Whitly 2020-Dolittle as Dr. Blair Müdfly 2019-Good Omens as Aziraphale 2019-The Good Fight as Roland Blum 2018-Slaughterhouse Rulez as The Bat 2018-Animals as Trotts / Motts 2018-Apostle as Malcolm Howe 2018-Provide All People as Porter 2017-Brad's Status as Craig Fisher 2017-Home Again as Austen 2017-The Simpsons as William Masters 2017-Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special as Carl Flossy 2016-Passengers as Arthur 2013-2016-Masters of Sex as Dr. William Masters 2016-Norman as Phillip Cohen 2016-Nocturnal Animals as Carlos 2016-Alice Through the Looking Glass as McTwisp 2016-You Can Never Really Know Someone as Henry2015-Barbados as David 2015-The Spoils Before Dying as Kenton Price 2015-Far from the Madding Crowd as William Boldwood 2015-7 Days in Hell as Caspian Wint 2014-Kill the Messenger as Fred Weil 2014-Under Milk Wood as First Voice 2014-The Spoils of Babylon as Chet Halner 2013-The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box as Charity 2013-Admission as Mark 2012-The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn as Aro 2012-The Gospel of Us as The Teacher 2011-The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn as Aro 2011-Resistance as Tommy Atkins 2011-Few Options, All Bad as Florist 2011-Doctor Who as House 2011-Midnight in Paris as Paul 2011-Jesus Henry Christ as Dr. Slavkin O'Hara 2010-TRON: Legacy as Castor / Zuse 2010-Beautiful Boy as Bill 2010-Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue as Dr. Griffiths 2010-The Special Relationship as Tony Blair 2010-Unthinkable as Steven Arthur Younger 2010-30 Rock as Wesley 2010-Alice in Wonderland as The White Rabbit 2009-A Child's Christmases in Wales as Narrator 2009-The Twilight Saga: New Moon as Aro 2009-My Last Five Girlfriends as Burnam 2009-The Damned United as Brian Clough 2009-Underworld: Rise of the Lycans as Lucian 2008-Frost/Nixon as David Frost 2007-Airlock, or How to Say Goodbye in Space as Major Adam Banton 2007-Music Within as Art 2006-Blood Diamond as Rupert Simmons 2006-Dead Long Enough as Harry Jones 2006-The Battle for Rome as Nero 2006-HG Wells' War with the World as H.G. Wells 2006-Ancient Rome: The Rise and Fall of an Empire as Emperor "Nero" Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus 2006-The Queen as Tony Blair 2006-Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa! as Kenneth Williams 2006-Underworld: Evolution as Lucian 2005-The League of Gentlemen's Apocalypse as Jeremy

TV Shows

Below is a list of some of the television series and shows that the celebrity has featured in:

In 2020-A River

In 2018-2019-The Last Leg

In 2019-Live with Kelly and Ryan

In 2019-There's Something About Movies

In 2019-Pointless Celebrities

In 2019-Late Night with Seth Meyers

In 2019-FOX Fall Preview

In 2019-Good Morning Britain

In 2009-2019-The One Show

In 2019-The Sara Cox Show

In 2016-2019-The Late Late Show with James Corden

In 2019-Celebrity Chase

In 20197-Up & Me

In 2009-2019-The Graham Norton Show

In 2019-The Chris Moyle's Show on Radio X

In 2009-2019-This Morning

In 2015-2019-Today

In 2011-2019-The Jonathan Ross Show

In 2019-Carpool Karaoke

In 2018-A New ERA, Equal Representation for Actresses Campaign

In 2018-National Lottery Awards 2018

In 2018-Zoe Ball on

In 2016-2018-Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

In 2018-Peston on Sunday

In 2018-Lorraine

In 2017-The Missing Crown Jewels

In 2017-The Barbara Windsor Story

In 2017-Tate Britain's Great British Walks

In 2017-Casting the 'Passengers'

In 2017-Passengers: Creating the Avalon

In 2017-Passengers: On the Set with Chris Pratt

In 2016-Bookaboo

In 2009-2016-Made in Hollywood

In 2016-Aberfan: The Green Hollow

In 2015-2016-The Talk

In 2016-Chelsea

In 2016-Join or Die with Craig Ferguson

In 2016-The Oscars

In 2016-E! Live from the Red Carpet

In 2016-The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

In 2015-Cinemaniacs

In 2009-2015-Top Gear

In 2015-A Life on Screen: Stephen Fry

In 2015-Have I Got News for You

In 2015-Singing in the Rainforest

In 2015-This Week in Hollywood

In 2014-2015-Conan

In 2015-Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

In 2015-Comedy Bang! Bang!

In 2015-Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In 2015-World Premiere

In 2015-The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice

In 2015-The Great Comic Relief Bake Off

In 2015-Michael Sheen's Valleys Rebellion

In 2015-Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast

In 2006-2014-The Late Show with Craig Ferguson

In 2014-War of Words: Soldier-Poets of the Somme

In 2014-CBS This Morning

In 2014-The Colbert Report

In 2014-Entertainment Tonight

In 2014-Attacking the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime

In 2014-The Hollywood Reporter Roundtables

In 2013-Doctor Who Live: The Afterparty

In 2013-Loose Women

In 2013-Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

In 2013-The View

In 2013-David Frost: Hello, Good Evening & Farewell

In 2011-2012-Big Morning Buzz Live

In 2012-Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters

In 2010-2012-Soccer Aid

In 2011-Britain & Ireland from the Sky: 3D

In 2010-2011-Tavis Smiley

In 2011-Ruth Jones' Easter Treat

In 2006-2011-Breakfast

Audio books and radios

In addition to his work as an actor, the celebrity has also narrated the following books:

1994-Crime and Punishment 1994-Strangers on a Train 1994-Great Poets of the Romantic Age 1995-The Idiot 1995-Alaska 1995-The Picture of Dorian Gray 1995-Dangerous Liaisons Vicomte de Valmont 1995-The Importance of Being Earnest 1996-The Old Testament 1996-The Great Poets – John Keats 1997-Poets of the Great War 1997-Lady Windermere's Fan 1997-Romeo and Juliet 1997-The Great Poets – Samuel Taylor Coleridge 1997-The West Pier 1997-A White Merc with Fins 1998-Walton: Henry V 1998-Troy 1999-A Lover's Gift: From Him to Her 1999-Oedipus 1999-The Essential Dylan Thomas: Poetry and Stories 1999-Walton: Hamlet/As You Like It 1999-Hamlet 2004-The Pretenders 2005-Stories from Shakespeare 2007-Salmon Fishing in Yemen 2010-Hello, Good Evening and Welcome: The David Frost Story 2010-Kenneth Tynan's Theatre Writings 2010-The Richard Burton Legacy 2010-Playing the Dane 2011-A Month of Sundays 2013-The Ocean at the End of the Lane 2017-La Belle Savage 2018-Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds 2019-The Secret Commonwealth

Awards and achievements

The celebrated Hollywood icon has done a commendable job in the film and entertainment industry. The effort he has shown throughout his career life has borne tremendous results by being a successful legend. Here is a list of Sheen's awards since his debut:

Theater awards

Sheen was nominated for M.E.N. Theater Award for Best Actor in Romeo and Juliet at the Royal Exchange, Manchester, in 1992.

at the Royal Exchange, Manchester, in 1992. The celebrity was nominated for the Ian Charleston Award in Don't Fool with Love at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 1993.

at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 1993. He was nominated for the Ian Charleston Award in Henry V at the Royal Shakespeare Theater, Stratford Upon Avon, in 1997.

at the Royal Shakespeare Theater, Stratford Upon Avon, in 1997. He qualified as a nominee for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Performance for Amadeus at the Old Vic, London, in 1998.

at the Old Vic, London, in 1998. The celebrity qualified for the Outer Critics Circle Award for being an Outstanding Actor for Amadeus at the Music Box Theater, Broadway, in 1999.

at the Music Box Theater, Broadway, in 1999. He was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for being the Best Actor in Look Back in Anger at the National Theater, Chandigarh, in 1999.

at the National Theater, Chandigarh, in 1999. He qualified for the Evening Standard Award for Best Actor for Look Back in Anger at the National Theater, London, in 1999.

at the National Theater, London, in 1999. He won the Evening Standard Award for being the Best Actor for Caligula at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 2003.

at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 2003. He won the Critics' Circle Theater Award for being the Best Actor for Caligula at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 2003.

at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 2003. The gorgeous star qualified as a nominee for the Laurence Olivier Award for being the Best Actor in Caligula at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 2003.

at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 2003. He was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for being the Best Actor in Frost/Nixon at the Don mar Warehouse, London, in 2006.

at the Don mar Warehouse, London, in 2006. The celebrity was nominated for the Drama League Award for his Distinguished Performance in Frost/Nixon at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater, Broadway, in 2007.

at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater, Broadway, in 2007. He won the Theater Award UK for being the Best Director for The Passion, a site-specific performance in Port Talbot, Wales, in 2011.

Screen awards

He was nominated for the British Academy Television Award for being the Best Actor for Dirty Filthy Love in 2004.

in 2004. He qualified to be nominated for the Royal Television Society Award for Best Actor for Dirty Filthy Love in 2004.

in 2004. He was nominated for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for Fantabulosa in 2006.

in 2006. The celebrity won the Royal Television Society Award for Best Actor for Fantabulosa in 2006.

in 2006. The popular Actor was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for The Queen in 2006.

in 2006. He was nominated for the Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Queen in 2006.

in 2006. The Hollywood icon won the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Queen in 2006.

in 2006. The famous actor won the New York Film Critics Online for The Queen in 2006.

in 2006. The Hollywood icon won the Kansas City Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2006.

He won the Toronto Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Who is Michael Sheen wife?

The celebrity met his love partner Sarah and got married in 2014, a few years after dating. The two love birds met during the filming of Masters of Sex. Sarah Silverman Michael Sheen union was blessed with one daughter, Lily Sheen. Sarah, who was Michael Sheen girlfriend in 2014 works as an American comedian. However, Michael Sheen Sarah Silverman union did not last for long because BREXIT advocated for his migration back to England. The lady claimed that since her husband has been working far from her, it was better if they separated.

The Welsh television personality also added that working for Donald Trump's presidency was also a cause for the couple's divorce. After the divorce, the comedian said that if her ex-husband returned, they would still make love. Michael Sheen daughter has turned 18 in 2019 after her father returned home from England. She always appreciates her father's company.

Michael Sheen latest news

After Kate Beckinsale Michael Sheen's friend heard about the actor's divorce, here is what she wrote on her Instagram handle while chatting with Silverman:

We get on really well. I mean, I love Sarah.

Here is what Beckinsale said on The Talk interview in 2016:

I'd love her if she didn't have anything to do with Michael. I'm just glad Michael found her. I think, especially actors for some reason, they think you're throwing shoes at each other and plotting each other's death—we're not. She's lovely.

Michael Sheen Kate Beckinsale have been getting along well even during Sheen's marriage with Sarah. Kate has also been an excellent friend and councilor to Sheen's daughter, Lily. Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale share Lily Mo Sheen's photos on their social media account. Lily is 19 years as of 2020.

Is Martin Sheen gay?

The fact that the celebrity starred in Masters of Sex, most of his fans concluded that he is homosexual. However, the actor has opened on several public forums that he is not gay. He respects the LGBT community globally and is an advocate for their rights.

Is Michael Sheen related to Charlie Sheen?

The handsome star is not related to Charlie in any way because he is a British, but the latter is an American. The Hollywood star who is at times mistaken with Martin Sheen's family, which lives in the United States of America, has thrived well in his career just like Estevez's family. He has also featured in films that neither of the Estevez's family has acted.

Michael Sheen net worth

The celebrity enjoys a gross net worth of 9 million dollars as of 2020. It is the wealth that he has gained after working in the film and entertainment industry for more than two decades. He is a successful Hollywood icon who also uses his wealth for charity work in America. Being on big and small screens celebrity is his great achievement throughout his career life.

Michael Sheen is a well-reputed Twilight Saga: New Moon and Underworld star who leads a very successful career life. He is one of those celebrities who have managed to achieve most of their dreams. The gorgeous personality has been a great inspiration and role model for most young upcoming actors in the film industry.

