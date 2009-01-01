The fascinating details about Michael Sheen
Michael Sheen is a celebrated Hollywood icon from the United Kingdom. He made his debut after featuring in When She Danced as starring with Vanessa Redgrave. He has also made remarkable stage performances in Don't Fool With Love, The seagull, The Homecoming, Henry V, Look Back In Anger, and Romeo and Juliet. He was playing primary roles in these films, and he made himself a good name globally. His performance in Calligula earned him three Oliver Awards at the Donmar Warehouse.
He successfully played the primary role of a British politician, Tony Blair in The Deal which qualified him for the BAFTA Award in 2004. Sheen has also taken part in several radio productions in the early years of his career life before majoring in acting. He has narrated the following radio presentations; The Importance of Being Ernest, Troy, The Pretenders, and Romeo and Juliet. He has a deep, resonant voice that is always on high demand by most film producers and directors.
Profile summary
Birth name: Michael Christopher Sheen
Celebrated name: Michael Sheen
Date of birth: February 5, 1969
Michael Sheen age: 51 years
Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, United States of America
Nationality: British
Weight: 71 Kgs
Michael Sheen height: 5 feet 10 inches
Profession: Film Actor and Director
Marital status: Married
Instagram: michael_sheen_official
Who is Michael Sheen?
The celebrity was born on August 3 in 1940 as a son to his father and mother. His family lived in Newport, Wales, United Kingdom, and were of Irish, English, and Welsh ethnicity. The actor was a student at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where he studied Fine Arts. Michael Sheen young started his acting career after graduating from university. He was very passionate about acting since he was very young and embraced his career immediately after graduating.
Michael Sheen movies and TV shows
The celebrity has been a well-remarked actor in Hollywood throughout his career life. He has also been an excellent mentor to other young aspiring actors in the film industry. His great efforts have been pleasing and encouraging to most film producers and directors. The actor has been fortunate also to be an executive producer for the most well-known films.
Michael Sheen movies
Here is a list of the films that the famous actor has featured in:
- 2020-Heart of Darkness
- 2020-The Price of Admission
- 2020-Quiz as Chris Tarrant
- 2019-2020-Prodigal Son as Dr. Martin Whitly
- 2020-Dolittle as Dr. Blair Müdfly
- 2019-Good Omens as Aziraphale
- 2019-The Good Fight as Roland Blum
- 2018-Slaughterhouse Rulez as The Bat
- 2018-Animals as Trotts / Motts
- 2018-Apostle as Malcolm Howe
- 2018-Provide All People as Porter
- 2017-Brad's Status as Craig Fisher
- 2017-Home Again as Austen
- 2017-The Simpsons as William Masters
- 2017-Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special as Carl Flossy
- 2016-Passengers as Arthur
- 2013-2016-Masters of Sex as Dr. William Masters
- 2016-Norman as Phillip Cohen
- 2016-Nocturnal Animals as Carlos
- 2016-Alice Through the Looking Glass as McTwisp
- 2016-You Can Never Really Know Someone as Henry2015-Barbados as David
- 2015-The Spoils Before Dying as Kenton Price
- 2015-Far from the Madding Crowd as William Boldwood
- 2015-7 Days in Hell as Caspian Wint
- 2014-Kill the Messenger as Fred Weil
- 2014-Under Milk Wood as First Voice
- 2014-The Spoils of Babylon as Chet Halner
- 2013-The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box as Charity
- 2013-Admission as Mark
- 2012-The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn as Aro
- 2012-The Gospel of Us as The Teacher
- 2011-The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn as Aro
- 2011-Resistance as Tommy Atkins
- 2011-Few Options, All Bad as Florist
- 2011-Doctor Who as House
- 2011-Midnight in Paris as Paul
- 2011-Jesus Henry Christ as Dr. Slavkin O'Hara
- 2010-TRON: Legacy as Castor / Zuse
- 2010-Beautiful Boy as Bill
- 2010-Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue as Dr. Griffiths
- 2010-The Special Relationship as Tony Blair
- 2010-Unthinkable as Steven Arthur Younger
- 2010-30 Rock as Wesley
- 2010-Alice in Wonderland as The White Rabbit
- 2009-A Child's Christmases in Wales as Narrator
- 2009-The Twilight Saga: New Moon as Aro
- 2009-My Last Five Girlfriends as Burnam 2009-The Damned United as Brian Clough
- 2009-Underworld: Rise of the Lycans as Lucian
- 2008-Frost/Nixon as David Frost
- 2007-Airlock, or How to Say Goodbye in Space as Major Adam Banton
- 2007-Music Within as Art
- 2006-Blood Diamond as Rupert Simmons
- 2006-Dead Long Enough as Harry Jones
- 2006-The Battle for Rome as Nero
- 2006-HG Wells' War with the World as H.G. Wells
- 2006-Ancient Rome: The Rise and Fall of an Empire as Emperor "Nero" Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus
- 2006-The Queen as Tony Blair
- 2006-Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa! as Kenneth Williams
- 2006-Underworld: Evolution as Lucian
- 2005-The League of Gentlemen's Apocalypse as Jeremy
TV Shows
Below is a list of some of the television series and shows that the celebrity has featured in:
- In 2020-A River
- In 2018-2019-The Last Leg
- In 2019-Live with Kelly and Ryan
- In 2019-There's Something About Movies
- In 2019-Pointless Celebrities
- In 2019-Late Night with Seth Meyers
- In 2019-FOX Fall Preview
- In 2019-Good Morning Britain
- In 2009-2019-The One Show
- In 2019-The Sara Cox Show
- In 2016-2019-The Late Late Show with James Corden
- In 2019-Celebrity Chase
- In 20197-Up & Me
- In 2009-2019-The Graham Norton Show
- In 2019-The Chris Moyle's Show on Radio X
- In 2009-2019-This Morning
- In 2015-2019-Today
- In 2011-2019-The Jonathan Ross Show
- In 2019-Carpool Karaoke
- In 2018-A New ERA, Equal Representation for Actresses Campaign
- In 2018-National Lottery Awards 2018
- In 2018-Zoe Ball on
- In 2016-2018-Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- In 2018-Peston on Sunday
- In 2018-Lorraine
- In 2017-The Missing Crown Jewels
- In 2017-The Barbara Windsor Story
- In 2017-Tate Britain's Great British Walks
- In 2017-Casting the 'Passengers'
- In 2017-Passengers: Creating the Avalon
- In 2017-Passengers: On the Set with Chris Pratt
- In 2016-Bookaboo
- In 2009-2016-Made in Hollywood
- In 2016-Aberfan: The Green Hollow
- In 2015-2016-The Talk
- In 2016-Chelsea
- In 2016-Join or Die with Craig Ferguson
- In 2016-The Oscars
- In 2016-E! Live from the Red Carpet
- In 2016-The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- In 2015-Cinemaniacs
- In 2009-2015-Top Gear
- In 2015-A Life on Screen: Stephen Fry
- In 2015-Have I Got News for You
- In 2015-Singing in the Rainforest
- In 2015-This Week in Hollywood
- In 2014-2015-Conan
- In 2015-Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
- In 2015-Comedy Bang! Bang!
- In 2015-Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- In 2015-World Premiere
- In 2015-The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice
- In 2015-The Great Comic Relief Bake Off
- In 2015-Michael Sheen's Valleys Rebellion
- In 2015-Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast
- In 2006-2014-The Late Show with Craig Ferguson
- In 2014-War of Words: Soldier-Poets of the Somme
- In 2014-CBS This Morning
- In 2014-The Colbert Report
- In 2014-Entertainment Tonight
- In 2014-Attacking the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime
- In 2014-The Hollywood Reporter Roundtables
- In 2013-Doctor Who Live: The Afterparty
- In 2013-Loose Women
- In 2013-Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
- In 2013-The View
- In 2013-David Frost: Hello, Good Evening & Farewell
- In 2011-2012-Big Morning Buzz Live
- In 2012-Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters
- In 2010-2012-Soccer Aid
- In 2011-Britain & Ireland from the Sky: 3D
- In 2010-2011-Tavis Smiley
- In 2011-Ruth Jones' Easter Treat
- In 2006-2011-Breakfast
Audio books and radios
In addition to his work as an actor, the celebrity has also narrated the following books:
- 1994-Crime and Punishment
- 1994-Strangers on a Train
- 1994-Great Poets of the Romantic Age
- 1995-The Idiot
- 1995-Alaska
- 1995-The Picture of Dorian Gray
- 1995-Dangerous Liaisons Vicomte de Valmont
- 1995-The Importance of Being Earnest
- 1996-The Old Testament
- 1996-The Great Poets – John Keats
- 1997-Poets of the Great War
- 1997-Lady Windermere's Fan
- 1997-Romeo and Juliet
- 1997-The Great Poets – Samuel Taylor Coleridge
- 1997-The West Pier
- 1997-A White Merc with Fins
- 1998-Walton: Henry V
- 1998-Troy
- 1999-A Lover's Gift: From Him to Her
- 1999-Oedipus
- 1999-The Essential Dylan Thomas: Poetry and Stories
- 1999-Walton: Hamlet/As You Like It
- 1999-Hamlet
- 2004-The Pretenders
- 2005-Stories from Shakespeare
- 2007-Salmon Fishing in Yemen
- 2010-Hello, Good Evening and Welcome: The David Frost Story
- 2010-Kenneth Tynan's Theatre Writings
- 2010-The Richard Burton Legacy
- 2010-Playing the Dane
- 2011-A Month of Sundays
- 2013-The Ocean at the End of the Lane
- 2017-La Belle Savage
- 2018-Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds
- 2019-The Secret Commonwealth
Awards and achievements
The celebrated Hollywood icon has done a commendable job in the film and entertainment industry. The effort he has shown throughout his career life has borne tremendous results by being a successful legend. Here is a list of Sheen's awards since his debut:
Theater awards
- Sheen was nominated for M.E.N. Theater Award for Best Actor in Romeo and Juliet at the Royal Exchange, Manchester, in 1992.
- The celebrity was nominated for the Ian Charleston Award in Don't Fool with Love at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 1993.
- He was nominated for the Ian Charleston Award in Henry V at the Royal Shakespeare Theater, Stratford Upon Avon, in 1997.
- He qualified as a nominee for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Performance for Amadeus at the Old Vic, London, in 1998.
- The celebrity qualified for the Outer Critics Circle Award for being an Outstanding Actor for Amadeus at the Music Box Theater, Broadway, in 1999.
- He was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for being the Best Actor in Look Back in Anger at the National Theater, Chandigarh, in 1999.
- He qualified for the Evening Standard Award for Best Actor for Look Back in Anger at the National Theater, London, in 1999.
- He won the Evening Standard Award for being the Best Actor for Caligula at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 2003.
- He won the Critics' Circle Theater Award for being the Best Actor for Caligula at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 2003.
- The gorgeous star qualified as a nominee for the Laurence Olivier Award for being the Best Actor in Caligula at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 2003.
- He was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for being the Best Actor in Frost/Nixon at the Don mar Warehouse, London, in 2006.
- The celebrity was nominated for the Drama League Award for his Distinguished Performance in Frost/Nixon at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater, Broadway, in 2007.
- He won the Theater Award UK for being the Best Director for The Passion, a site-specific performance in Port Talbot, Wales, in 2011.
Screen awards
- He was nominated for the British Academy Television Award for being the Best Actor for Dirty Filthy Love in 2004.
- He qualified to be nominated for the Royal Television Society Award for Best Actor for Dirty Filthy Love in 2004.
- He was nominated for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for Fantabulosa in 2006.
- The celebrity won the Royal Television Society Award for Best Actor for Fantabulosa in 2006.
- The popular Actor was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for The Queen in 2006.
- He was nominated for the Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Queen in 2006.
- The Hollywood icon won the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Queen in 2006.
- The famous actor won the New York Film Critics Online for The Queen in 2006.
- The Hollywood icon won the Kansas City Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2006.
- He won the Toronto Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Who is Michael Sheen wife?
The celebrity met his love partner Sarah and got married in 2014, a few years after dating. The two love birds met during the filming of Masters of Sex. Sarah Silverman Michael Sheen union was blessed with one daughter, Lily Sheen. Sarah, who was Michael Sheen girlfriend in 2014 works as an American comedian. However, Michael Sheen Sarah Silverman union did not last for long because BREXIT advocated for his migration back to England. The lady claimed that since her husband has been working far from her, it was better if they separated.
The Welsh television personality also added that working for Donald Trump's presidency was also a cause for the couple's divorce. After the divorce, the comedian said that if her ex-husband returned, they would still make love. Michael Sheen daughter has turned 18 in 2019 after her father returned home from England. She always appreciates her father's company.
Michael Sheen latest news
After Kate Beckinsale Michael Sheen's friend heard about the actor's divorce, here is what she wrote on her Instagram handle while chatting with Silverman:
We get on really well. I mean, I love Sarah.
Here is what Beckinsale said on The Talk interview in 2016:
I'd love her if she didn't have anything to do with Michael. I'm just glad Michael found her. I think, especially actors for some reason, they think you're throwing shoes at each other and plotting each other's death—we're not. She's lovely.
Michael Sheen Kate Beckinsale have been getting along well even during Sheen's marriage with Sarah. Kate has also been an excellent friend and councilor to Sheen's daughter, Lily. Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale share Lily Mo Sheen's photos on their social media account. Lily is 19 years as of 2020.
Is Martin Sheen gay?
The fact that the celebrity starred in Masters of Sex, most of his fans concluded that he is homosexual. However, the actor has opened on several public forums that he is not gay. He respects the LGBT community globally and is an advocate for their rights.
Is Michael Sheen related to Charlie Sheen?
The handsome star is not related to Charlie in any way because he is a British, but the latter is an American. The Hollywood star who is at times mistaken with Martin Sheen's family, which lives in the United States of America, has thrived well in his career just like Estevez's family. He has also featured in films that neither of the Estevez's family has acted.
Michael Sheen net worth
The celebrity enjoys a gross net worth of 9 million dollars as of 2020. It is the wealth that he has gained after working in the film and entertainment industry for more than two decades. He is a successful Hollywood icon who also uses his wealth for charity work in America. Being on big and small screens celebrity is his great achievement throughout his career life.
Michael Sheen is a well-reputed Twilight Saga: New Moon and Underworld star who leads a very successful career life. He is one of those celebrities who have managed to achieve most of their dreams. The gorgeous personality has been a great inspiration and role model for most young upcoming actors in the film industry.
