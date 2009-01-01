Home | News | General | The fascinating details about Michael Sheen
The fascinating details about Michael Sheen



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Michael Sheen is a celebrated Hollywood icon from the United Kingdom. He made his debut after featuring in When She Danced as starring with Vanessa Redgrave. He has also made remarkable stage performances in Don't Fool With Love, The seagull, The Homecoming, Henry V, Look Back In Anger, and Romeo and Juliet. He was playing primary roles in these films, and he made himself a good name globally. His performance in Calligula earned him three Oliver Awards at the Donmar Warehouse.

Michael Sheen

Image: instagram.com,michael_sheen_official
Source: UGC

He successfully played the primary role of a British politician, Tony Blair in The Deal which qualified him for the BAFTA Award in 2004. Sheen has also taken part in several radio productions in the early years of his career life before majoring in acting. He has narrated the following radio presentations; The Importance of Being Ernest, Troy, The Pretenders, and Romeo and Juliet. He has a deep, resonant voice that is always on high demand by most film producers and directors.

Profile summary

Birth name: Michael Christopher Sheen

Celebrated name: Michael Sheen

Date of birth: February 5, 1969

Michael Sheen age: 51 years

Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, United States of America

Nationality: British

Weight: 71 Kgs

Michael Sheen height: 5 feet 10 inches

Profession: Film Actor and Director

Marital status: Married

Instagram: michael_sheen_official

Who is Michael Sheen?

The celebrity was born on August 3 in 1940 as a son to his father and mother. His family lived in Newport, Wales, United Kingdom, and were of Irish, English, and Welsh ethnicity. The actor was a student at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where he studied Fine Arts. Michael Sheen young started his acting career after graduating from university. He was very passionate about acting since he was very young and embraced his career immediately after graduating.

Michael Sheen movies and TV shows

The celebrity has been a well-remarked actor in Hollywood throughout his career life. He has also been an excellent mentor to other young aspiring actors in the film industry. His great efforts have been pleasing and encouraging to most film producers and directors. The actor has been fortunate also to be an executive producer for the most well-known films.

Michael Sheen movies

Here is a list of the films that the famous actor has featured in:

  1. 2020-Heart of Darkness
  2. 2020-The Price of Admission
  3. 2020-Quiz as Chris Tarrant
  4. 2019-2020-Prodigal Son as Dr. Martin Whitly
  5. 2020-Dolittle as Dr. Blair Müdfly
  6. 2019-Good Omens as Aziraphale
  7. 2019-The Good Fight as Roland Blum
  8. 2018-Slaughterhouse Rulez as The Bat
  9. 2018-Animals as Trotts / Motts
  10. 2018-Apostle as Malcolm Howe
  11. 2018-Provide All People as Porter
  12. 2017-Brad's Status as Craig Fisher
  13. 2017-Home Again as Austen
  14. 2017-The Simpsons as William Masters
  15. 2017-Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special as Carl Flossy
  16. 2016-Passengers as Arthur
  17. 2013-2016-Masters of Sex as Dr. William Masters
  18. 2016-Norman as Phillip Cohen
  19. 2016-Nocturnal Animals as Carlos
  20. 2016-Alice Through the Looking Glass as McTwisp
  21. 2016-You Can Never Really Know Someone as Henry2015-Barbados as David
  22. 2015-The Spoils Before Dying as Kenton Price
  23. 2015-Far from the Madding Crowd as William Boldwood
  24. 2015-7 Days in Hell as Caspian Wint
  25. 2014-Kill the Messenger as Fred Weil
  26. 2014-Under Milk Wood as First Voice
  27. 2014-The Spoils of Babylon as Chet Halner
  28. 2013-The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box as Charity
  29. 2013-Admission as Mark
  30. 2012-The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn as Aro
  31. 2012-The Gospel of Us as The Teacher
  32. 2011-The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn as Aro
  33. 2011-Resistance as Tommy Atkins
  34. 2011-Few Options, All Bad as Florist
  35. 2011-Doctor Who as House
  36. 2011-Midnight in Paris as Paul
  37. 2011-Jesus Henry Christ as Dr. Slavkin O'Hara
  38. 2010-TRON: Legacy as Castor / Zuse
  39. 2010-Beautiful Boy as Bill
  40. 2010-Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue as Dr. Griffiths
  41. 2010-The Special Relationship as Tony Blair
  42. 2010-Unthinkable as Steven Arthur Younger
  43. 2010-30 Rock as Wesley
  44. 2010-Alice in Wonderland as The White Rabbit
  45. 2009-A Child's Christmases in Wales as Narrator
  46. 2009-The Twilight Saga: New Moon as Aro
  47. 2009-My Last Five Girlfriends as Burnam 2009-The Damned United as Brian Clough
  48. 2009-Underworld: Rise of the Lycans as Lucian
  49. 2008-Frost/Nixon as David Frost
  50. 2007-Airlock, or How to Say Goodbye in Space as Major Adam Banton
  51. 2007-Music Within as Art
  52. 2006-Blood Diamond as Rupert Simmons
  53. 2006-Dead Long Enough as Harry Jones
  54. 2006-The Battle for Rome as Nero
  55. 2006-HG Wells' War with the World as H.G. Wells
  56. 2006-Ancient Rome: The Rise and Fall of an Empire as Emperor "Nero" Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus
  57. 2006-The Queen as Tony Blair
  58. 2006-Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa! as Kenneth Williams
  59. 2006-Underworld: Evolution as Lucian
  60. 2005-The League of Gentlemen's Apocalypse as Jeremy
TV Shows

Below is a list of some of the television series and shows that the celebrity has featured in:

  • In 2020-A River
  • In 2018-2019-The Last Leg
  • In 2019-Live with Kelly and Ryan
  • In 2019-There's Something About Movies
  • In 2019-Pointless Celebrities
  • In 2019-Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • In 2019-FOX Fall Preview
  • In 2019-Good Morning Britain
  • In 2009-2019-The One Show
  • In 2019-The Sara Cox Show
  • In 2016-2019-The Late Late Show with James Corden
  • In 2019-Celebrity Chase
  • In 20197-Up & Me
  • In 2009-2019-The Graham Norton Show
  • In 2019-The Chris Moyle's Show on Radio X
  • In 2009-2019-This Morning
  • In 2015-2019-Today
  • In 2011-2019-The Jonathan Ross Show
  • In 2019-Carpool Karaoke
  • In 2018-A New ERA, Equal Representation for Actresses Campaign
  • In 2018-National Lottery Awards 2018
  • In 2018-Zoe Ball on
  • In 2016-2018-Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
  • In 2018-Peston on Sunday
  • In 2018-Lorraine
  • In 2017-The Missing Crown Jewels
  • In 2017-The Barbara Windsor Story
  • In 2017-Tate Britain's Great British Walks
  • In 2017-Casting the 'Passengers'
  • In 2017-Passengers: Creating the Avalon
  • In 2017-Passengers: On the Set with Chris Pratt
  • In 2016-Bookaboo
  • In 2009-2016-Made in Hollywood
  • In 2016-Aberfan: The Green Hollow
  • In 2015-2016-The Talk
  • In 2016-Chelsea
  • In 2016-Join or Die with Craig Ferguson
  • In 2016-The Oscars
  • In 2016-E! Live from the Red Carpet
  • In 2016-The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
  • In 2015-Cinemaniacs
  • In 2009-2015-Top Gear
  • In 2015-A Life on Screen: Stephen Fry
  • In 2015-Have I Got News for You
  • In 2015-Singing in the Rainforest
  • In 2015-This Week in Hollywood
  • In 2014-2015-Conan
  • In 2015-Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
  • In 2015-Comedy Bang! Bang!
  • In 2015-Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • In 2015-World Premiere
  • In 2015-The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice
  • In 2015-The Great Comic Relief Bake Off
  • In 2015-Michael Sheen's Valleys Rebellion
  • In 2015-Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast
  • In 2006-2014-The Late Show with Craig Ferguson
  • In 2014-War of Words: Soldier-Poets of the Somme
  • In 2014-CBS This Morning
  • In 2014-The Colbert Report
  • In 2014-Entertainment Tonight
  • In 2014-Attacking the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime
  • In 2014-The Hollywood Reporter Roundtables
  • In 2013-Doctor Who Live: The Afterparty
  • In 2013-Loose Women
  • In 2013-Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
  • In 2013-The View
  • In 2013-David Frost: Hello, Good Evening & Farewell
  • In 2011-2012-Big Morning Buzz Live
  • In 2012-Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters
  • In 2010-2012-Soccer Aid
  • In 2011-Britain & Ireland from the Sky: 3D
  • In 2010-2011-Tavis Smiley
  • In 2011-Ruth Jones' Easter Treat
  • In 2006-2011-Breakfast
Audio books and radios

In addition to his work as an actor, the celebrity has also narrated the following books:

  1. 1994-Crime and Punishment
  2. 1994-Strangers on a Train
  3. 1994-Great Poets of the Romantic Age
  4. 1995-The Idiot
  5. 1995-Alaska
  6. 1995-The Picture of Dorian Gray
  7. 1995-Dangerous Liaisons Vicomte de Valmont
  8. 1995-The Importance of Being Earnest
  9. 1996-The Old Testament
  10. 1996-The Great Poets – John Keats
  11. 1997-Poets of the Great War
  12. 1997-Lady Windermere's Fan
  13. 1997-Romeo and Juliet
  14. 1997-The Great Poets – Samuel Taylor Coleridge
  15. 1997-The West Pier
  16. 1997-A White Merc with Fins
  17. 1998-Walton: Henry V
  18. 1998-Troy
  19. 1999-A Lover's Gift: From Him to Her
  20. 1999-Oedipus
  21. 1999-The Essential Dylan Thomas: Poetry and Stories
  22. 1999-Walton: Hamlet/As You Like It
  23. 1999-Hamlet
  24. 2004-The Pretenders
  25. 2005-Stories from Shakespeare
  26. 2007-Salmon Fishing in Yemen
  27. 2010-Hello, Good Evening and Welcome: The David Frost Story
  28. 2010-Kenneth Tynan's Theatre Writings
  29. 2010-The Richard Burton Legacy
  30. 2010-Playing the Dane
  31. 2011-A Month of Sundays
  32. 2013-The Ocean at the End of the Lane
  33. 2017-La Belle Savage
  34. 2018-Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds
  35. 2019-The Secret Commonwealth
Awards and achievements

The celebrated Hollywood icon has done a commendable job in the film and entertainment industry. The effort he has shown throughout his career life has borne tremendous results by being a successful legend. Here is a list of Sheen's awards since his debut:

Theater awards

  • Sheen was nominated for M.E.N. Theater Award for Best Actor in Romeo and Juliet at the Royal Exchange, Manchester, in 1992.
  • The celebrity was nominated for the Ian Charleston Award in Don't Fool with Love at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 1993.
  • He was nominated for the Ian Charleston Award in Henry V at the Royal Shakespeare Theater, Stratford Upon Avon, in 1997.
  • He qualified as a nominee for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Performance for Amadeus at the Old Vic, London, in 1998.
  • The celebrity qualified for the Outer Critics Circle Award for being an Outstanding Actor for Amadeus at the Music Box Theater, Broadway, in 1999.
  • He was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for being the Best Actor in Look Back in Anger at the National Theater, Chandigarh, in 1999.
  • He qualified for the Evening Standard Award for Best Actor for Look Back in Anger at the National Theater, London, in 1999.
  • He won the Evening Standard Award for being the Best Actor for Caligula at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 2003.
  • He won the Critics' Circle Theater Award for being the Best Actor for Caligula at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 2003.
  • The gorgeous star qualified as a nominee for the Laurence Olivier Award for being the Best Actor in Caligula at the Donmar Warehouse, London, in 2003.
  • He was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for being the Best Actor in Frost/Nixon at the Don mar Warehouse, London, in 2006.
  • The celebrity was nominated for the Drama League Award for his Distinguished Performance in Frost/Nixon at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater, Broadway, in 2007.
  • He won the Theater Award UK for being the Best Director for The Passion, a site-specific performance in Port Talbot, Wales, in 2011.
Screen awards

  • He was nominated for the British Academy Television Award for being the Best Actor for Dirty Filthy Love in 2004.
  • He qualified to be nominated for the Royal Television Society Award for Best Actor for Dirty Filthy Love in 2004.
  • He was nominated for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for Fantabulosa in 2006.
  • The celebrity won the Royal Television Society Award for Best Actor for Fantabulosa in 2006.
  • The popular Actor was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for The Queen in 2006.
  • He was nominated for the Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Queen in 2006.
  • The Hollywood icon won the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Queen in 2006.
  • The famous actor won the New York Film Critics Online for The Queen in 2006.
  • The Hollywood icon won the Kansas City Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2006.
  • He won the Toronto Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Who is Michael Sheen wife?

The celebrity met his love partner Sarah and got married in 2014, a few years after dating. The two love birds met during the filming of Masters of Sex. Sarah Silverman Michael Sheen union was blessed with one daughter, Lily Sheen. Sarah, who was Michael Sheen girlfriend in 2014 works as an American comedian. However, Michael Sheen Sarah Silverman union did not last for long because BREXIT advocated for his migration back to England. The lady claimed that since her husband has been working far from her, it was better if they separated.

The Welsh television personality also added that working for Donald Trump's presidency was also a cause for the couple's divorce. After the divorce, the comedian said that if her ex-husband returned, they would still make love. Michael Sheen daughter has turned 18 in 2019 after her father returned home from England. She always appreciates her father's company.

Michael Sheen latest news

After Kate Beckinsale Michael Sheen's friend heard about the actor's divorce, here is what she wrote on her Instagram handle while chatting with Silverman:

We get on really well. I mean, I love Sarah.

Here is what Beckinsale said on The Talk interview in 2016:

I'd love her if she didn't have anything to do with Michael. I'm just glad Michael found her. I think, especially actors for some reason, they think you're throwing shoes at each other and plotting each other's death—we're not. She's lovely.

Michael Sheen Kate Beckinsale have been getting along well even during Sheen's marriage with Sarah. Kate has also been an excellent friend and councilor to Sheen's daughter, Lily. Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale share Lily Mo Sheen's photos on their social media account. Lily is 19 years as of 2020.

Is Martin Sheen gay?

The fact that the celebrity starred in Masters of Sex, most of his fans concluded that he is homosexual. However, the actor has opened on several public forums that he is not gay. He respects the LGBT community globally and is an advocate for their rights.

Is Michael Sheen related to Charlie Sheen?

The handsome star is not related to Charlie in any way because he is a British, but the latter is an American. The Hollywood star who is at times mistaken with Martin Sheen's family, which lives in the United States of America, has thrived well in his career just like Estevez's family. He has also featured in films that neither of the Estevez's family has acted.

Michael Sheen net worth

The celebrity enjoys a gross net worth of 9 million dollars as of 2020. It is the wealth that he has gained after working in the film and entertainment industry for more than two decades. He is a successful Hollywood icon who also uses his wealth for charity work in America. Being on big and small screens celebrity is his great achievement throughout his career life.

Michael Sheen is a well-reputed Twilight Saga: New Moon and Underworld star who leads a very successful career life. He is one of those celebrities who have managed to achieve most of their dreams. The gorgeous personality has been a great inspiration and role model for most young upcoming actors in the film industry.

