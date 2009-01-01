Home | News | General | Top Stan Lee quotes you need to read

Stan Lee is considered the mastermind behind many of Marvel Comic's superheroes. He died at age 95 after influencing a lot of what happens in superhero movies. Stan Lee quotes are some of the most inspiring, especially for people who want to pursue a career in arts. Even at the time of his death, it was revealed that Stan remained one of the few men in the industry who valued and truly appreciated his fans. But what is Stan Lee's most famous quote?

Image: facebook.com, @stanlee (modifiedbyauthor)

Source: UGC

How did Stan Lee impact the world? From leaving behind a career that span over five decades and hundreds of superheroes creations, he is still one of the best creative minds the world benefited from. He is remembered for some of the best contributions as we know today. In 1961, Lee and Jack Kirby started Marvel Comics with The Fantastic Four.

He also co-created other iconic fictional characters including Spider-Man, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, Daredevil, Black Panther, and the X-Men. With such a legacy, one would want to know what else he stood for. Below are some of the most popular sayings and quotes by Stan Lee, including Stan Lee quotes about heroes.

Who is Rey Mysterio? Learn his exciting life story

Top Stan Lee quotes

All through his career, Stan was able to use the superheroes he created to inspire generations of fans. This explains why the best Stan Lee quotes are popular. Apart from the shows, Lee also motivated others in interviews in later years. The following are some of his most memorable quotes. You will notice that a lot of them are about his work, and mostly about his creativity. Even so, they feature Stan Lee quotes about heroism and life in general. They include:

I used to be embarrassed because I was just a comic-book writer while other people were building bridges or going on to medical careers. And then I began to realize: entertainment is one of the most important things in people's lives. Without it, they might go off the deep end. I feel that if you're able to entertain people, you're doing a good thing.

Some people will say, “Why read a comic book? It stifles the imagination. If you read a novel you imagine what people are like. If you read a comic, it’s showing you.” The only answer I can give is, “You can read a Shakespeare play, but does that mean you wouldn’t want to see it on the stage?

Virtually every kid is exposed to giants and ogres and talking wolves, and so forth. And magic. And I think you never outgrow your love for those imaginative, fanciful, far-fetched, fantastic characters and situations

The only time I go on the set is when I have a cameo to do in the picture. I go to the set and I do my little cameo and I meet all the people. It’s a great way to spend the day. And then I go back to my own world.

If Shakespeare and Michelangelo were alive today, and if they decided to collaborate on a comic, Shakespeare would write the script and Michelangelo would draw it. How could anybody say that this wouldn't be as worthwhile an art form as anything on earth?

My theory about why people like superheroes is that when we were kids, we all loved to read fairy tales. Fairy tales are all about things bigger than life: Giants, witches, trolls, dinosaurs and dragons and all sorts of imaginative things. Then you get a little bit older and you stop reading fairy tales, but you don’t ever outgrow your love of them.

Top fascinating facts about the life and relationship of David Corenswet

Inspiring Stan Lee quotes

Image: facebook.com, @stanlee (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The following are some of the most popular Stan Lee inspirational quotes of all time. These quotes by Stan Lee will make you think about life in a different way. In case you have been struggling with an idea, they will offer the motivation you need to keep pursuing it. With so many famous Stan Lee quotes out there, check out the examples below.

I try not to do anything that's too close to what I've done before. And the nice thing is we have a big universe here. It's filled with new ideas. All you have to do is grab them.

The power of prayer is still the greatest ever known in this endless eternal universe.

But, although anyone has the right to dislike another individual, it’s totally irrational, patently insane to condemn an entire race—to despise an entire nation—to vilify an entire religion. Sooner or later, we must learn to judge each other on our own merits. Sooner or later, if man is ever to be worthy of his destiny, we must fill out hearts with tolerance.

Another definition of a hero is someone who is concerned about other people’s well-being and will go out of his or her way to help them — even if there is no chance of a reward. That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt, a real superhero

Let’s lay it right on the line. Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today. But, unlike a team of costumed super-villains, they can’t be halted with a punch in the snoot, or a zap from a ray gun. The only way to destroy them is to expose them—to reveal them for the insidious evils they really are

America is made of different races and different religions, but we’re all co-travelers on the spaceship Earth and must respect and help each other along the way.

If there are people who like the work you’ve done, [and] because of that, they like you and want your autograph and to take a photo, that’s really gratifying. You have to be appreciative.

Fascinating facts about Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin

Stan Lee life quotes

Image: facebook.com, @stanlee (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Life is full of challenges for everyone and only those who know how to approach to get it. These quotes from Stan Lee capture different life experiences he went through and how he was able to navigate through life's challenges perfectly. They serve as an encouragement to all who may be wondering how to tackle different aspects of life. They make some of Stan Lee famous quotes of all time. In case you have been searching for Stan Lee quotes about life, these serve as perfect examples.

If you are interested in what you do, that keeps you going.

Life is never completely without challenges.

No one has a perfect life. Everybody has something that they wish was not the way it is.

Every day, there’s a new development; there’s no limit to the things that are happening.

When you work with people whom you like and you admire because they’re so good at what they do, it doesn’t feel like work. It’s like you’re playing.

I guess one person can make a difference.

Just because you have superpowers, that doesn’t mean your love life would be perfect. I don’t think superpowers automatically mean there won’t be any personality problems, family problems or even money problems. I just tried to write characters who are human beings who also have superpowers.

Negative information is that which, immediately upon acquiring, causes the recipient to know less than he did before.

Top Anthony Bourdain quotes about life, food and travel

What was Stan Lee's favorite saying? Even though he is known for numerous sayings, Excelsior! has to be one of the most popular of all his sayings. It was Lee's catchphrase. He used it numerous times across the Marvel universe. He even wrote it in his columns for Marvel, shouted it at a Comic Con panel, when he did voiceovers, and could be heard saying it pretty much everywhere he could.

The above Stan Lee quotes are perfect examples of who he really was. It is said that a man speaks what is in his heart. Stan impacted the fiction and comic world tremendously with his powerful creative works. He may be gone, but his legacy lives on.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...