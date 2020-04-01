Home | News | General | Efforts ongoing to apprehend Funke’s husband, others for violating Social Distancing order – Gawat

By David Royal

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Gawat Jubril on Sunday evening said that the Lagos state government is making efforts to apprehend Funke Akindele’s husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello and others who were involved in the birthday party on Saturday in honour of Funke’s husband.

According to Gawat, Funke’s husband will be declared wanted if efforts to apprehend him and others fail.

However, Funke, who had since apologized profusely through her twitter handle, was the topic of criticism on social media (Instagram) on Sunday after videos of the birthday party that also included Naira Marley and Eniola Badmus went viral.

The popular “Jenifa Diary” star who had been engaged by the government and private companies to help propagate the social distancing campaign aimed at combating the pandemic in her sobering apology affirmed that all those at the party had been staying in the Amen Estate residence for days and weeks as part of her new project that also involves Naira Marely.

Meanwhile, the Police have asked music superstar Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley to report on Monday for interrogation for attending the birthday party.

Naira Marley was one of the stars that attended the party in an Estate along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, which contravened Government’s restriction order on COVID-19 pandemic.

Funke was arrested on Sunday after the video of the party went viral, the Police called on Naira Marley and JJC Skillz to give up themselves or risk being declared wanted.

Lagos Police spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday evening, said: “Funke Akindele was arrested. Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

“They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted.”

