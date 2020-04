Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai (right) on Sunday, visited soldiers injured during the recent confrontation between Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters and troops at Gorgi, Borno State.

At the battle, 29 Nigerian soldiers were killed and over 100 terrorists annihilated.

PHOTOS: Kingsley Omonobi.

ALSO READ: 50 soldiers killed by Boko Haram in Yobe

Vanguard

Related