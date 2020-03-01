Home | News | General | COVID-19: Edo LG enforcement team seal off 13 worship centres

The Enforcement Team on COVID-19 in Ovia South-West Local Government Council of Edo, on Sunday, locked up no fewer than 13 churches that refused to adhere to the state government’s directive on social distancing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vice Chairman of the council, Mr Fred Aimienwanwu, led the task force team on the exercise.

Aimienwanwu said that the team took the decision to visit some worship centres in order to ensure total compliance with the state government’s order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

NAN reports that the enforcement team mandated by the council boss, Mr Destiny Enabulele, to enforce compliance and seal off the churches defying government’s order.

Aimienwanwu said that the team carried out the enforcement, acting on tip-off given by some individuals.

“These observers reported that some churches directed their members to attend service in spite of the lockdown order by the federal, state and local governments,” he said.

He further warned businesses and worship centres within the council area to adhere to the orders given by President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Godwin Obaseki and by extension, the local government chairman.

“There will be no hidden place for defaulters,” the vice-chairman warned.

Aimienwanwu was accompanied by other members of the committee, Secretary to the Local Government, Obateru Oladimeji and the Divisional Police Officer, Iguobazuwa division, Adenodi Bamidele, among others.

