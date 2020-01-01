Home | News | General | COVID-19: I did not donate N1 billion to FG, Senator Uba

By Henry Umoru

VICE Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum, Upstream, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressives Party, YPP, Anambra South, Sunday denied reports that he donated the sum of N1billion to the coffers of the Federal Government as part of moves to fight the Coronavirus, COVID- 19 that is at the moment, ravaging the world.

According to him, the story was not only shocking, unfounded, very mischievous and should be disregarded as it is a dubious attempt to play on what he described as the collective intelligence of the general public.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday and made available to Journalists, Senator Ubah

who disassociated himself from the report, said that he has not made any financial contribution to combat the pandemic, but he has been mobilising Nigerians and Anambra Indigenes to make their donations aimed at nipping the COVID- 19 in the bud.

Senator Ubah said, “My attention has been drawn to a false publication making rounds on the internet allegedly stating the donations made so far by illustrious Nigerians for the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria with my name on the list of Donors, allegedly donating #1billion to the Federal Government.

“For the records and purpose of clarity I wish to disassociate myself from the purported donation and categorically state that at no point did I make #1billion donation under any guise, whether cash, medical equipments or relief materials to the federal Government.

“Rather, in my bid to complement the state Government’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been championing the course of mobilizing well meaning Anambrarians to donate money to build an isolation center and 2 surge centers across the three Senatorial districts in Anambra.

“It is therefore very shocking to read of a purported donation of #1billion to the Federal Government. The story is not only unfounded, but very mischievous and should be disregarded as it is a dubious attempt to play on the collective intelligence of the general public. Members of the public are hereby advised to discountenance this misleading report as I wish to restate my commitment to supporting and putting my constituents first in this precarious time.

“As the Senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, my primary responsibility is distilled to the safety and well being of Anambra South and Anambrarians in General. My constituency office is closely monitoring the situation in Anambra South and will proceed with other forms of assistance in due course.

“Conclusively, I want to commend Nigerians for the resilience, discipline and patriotism we have displayed in this trying moment. We must not let the crippling fear that has gained momentum around this illness make us lose faith. In spite of the present situation, which seems overwhelming at times, the flames of hope in our hearts must not be extinguished.

“In the end, we shall overcome!”

Vanguard

